11 doctors seriously injured by covid injections speak out

Nearly a dozen physicians who were seriously injured by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are urging the government and other doctors to acknowledge the serious risks involved with taking these experimental drugs.

Eleven doctors represented by attorney Aaron Siri of the Siri Glimstad law firm want the shots to undergo a thorough investigation, and the results to be made public, so everyone can make an informed decision about whether or not to get injected.

Energy at the Cellular Level“The harms they have been reporting are not redness at the injection site,” wrote Siri in a letter. “The harms are all serious.”

“To avoid future harms from this vaccine and to heal the doctors’ patients, and in some cases to heal themselves, research is critically needed to understand how the Covid-19 vaccine is causing these harms,” he added.

For the past year, Siri Glimstad has been actively fighting covid jab mandates across the country. It is now calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to take action.

If they refuse, Siri is planning to pursue legal action against all of these federal agencies to force them to do the right thing for once rather than continue to operate on behalf of Big Pharma. (RELATED: Nearly all of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee members have financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.)

How many more people need to become injured or die before this charade ends?

In his letter to numerous high-ranking public health leaders at the HHS, CDC and FDA, Siri attached signed declarations from each of the 11 vaccine-injured doctors describing in detail their various respective reactions to the shots.

Among the side effects reported are small fiber neuropathy, constant muscle shakiness, paresthesia, tinnitus, difficult balancing, chronic fatigue, menstrual cycle irregularities, hair loss, persistent numbness and tingling in the hands, weakness and cognitive impairment.

Siri says that each of these injuries has been confirmed as an outcome “based on the clinical judgment of the patient’s treating physician, as being caused by a Covid-19 vaccine.”

He also noted that their respective experiences post-injection are not isolated events but rather accumulating evidence that continues to grow in opposition to the government’s claim that the shots are “safe and effective.”

As it turns out, only a very small percentage of vaccine-related injuries and deaths are reported to the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Because of this, tracking real-world injuries caused by vaccination is difficult.

A Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study that tracked 715,000 patients over the course of three years found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” to VAERS.

Based on these and other revelations, Siri wrote in his letter that something must be done “with the utmost urgency on behalf of physicians from across the country.”

One of the doctors who says she was one of the first people to get injected now suffers from small fiber neuropathy as a result. She says she lost her “pinprick and temperature sensation of bilateral extremities” and also has “a constant shakiness to muscles upon movement.”

Prior to getting the jab, this person was “extremely healthy and very active.” As a medical expert herself, she says she has “no doubt that my medical symptoms were caused by the vaccine.”

Another of the doctors, a gastroenterologist and board-certified medical doctor who retired last year, says she “suffered a life-threatening and life-altering severe reaction 30 minutes after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.”

You can read more details about the 11 doctors at LifeSiteNews.

The latest news about the Chinese Virus injection scam can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

