Biden White House says children’s covid jab program will be “fully operational” by November 8, mass child sacrifices to commence

The United States is just days away from the Biden regime rolling out what it described as a “fully operational” Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” program for children as young as five.

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe plan is to mass inject the nation’s youth with “Operation Warp Speed” syringes containing child-sized doses of whatever it is these non-vaccines contain. Doing this, the Biden regime insists, will help to “flatten the curve” and supposedly get the failing economy back up and running as “normal.”

Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus injection czar, announced in a press briefing that the federal government now has enough supply of Pfizer-BioNTech to inject all 28 million eligible children with them. The first 15 million doses are right now being shipped to pediatric offices, hospitals and pharmacies in anticipation of the “warp speed” rollout.

“This will give parents a broad range of options to get their kids vaccinated and ensure all children, including those without primary care doctors – those most at risk – have easy and convenient access to vaccines,” Zients said, noting that each state is allowed to choose where to send new supplies of the injection each week.

Kaiser Family Foundation survey says 27 percent of families planning to inject their children for covid “right away”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) unanimous authorization of the jabs late last week served as the “trigger” to begin the packing and shipping process, Zients said.

The jabs were ready and waiting, in other words, and it appears as though the Biden regime knew full well that they would be authorized without a hitch, launching the country into the next phase of the plandemic.

While it will take some time for all of the available injections to reach their final destinations, Biden and his people are confident that millions of them will make it into children’s arms at warp speed in the coming days.

“We’ve been planning and preparing for this moment and are ready to execute, pending CDC’s decision,” Zients said. “And starting the week of November 8, our vaccination program for kids ages five through 11 will be running at full strength.”

A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that around 27 percent of parents with children between the ages of five and 11 are planning to get their little ones injected “right away” once the jabs become available to them.

The New York Times is really excited about all this. A feminist writer by the name of Tara Parker-Pope wrote up an instruction manual explaining how parents can best strategize getting their children to the front of the line as soon as possible.

Like a religious cult, these Branch Covidians are eager to reformat children’s DNA in the image of Tony Fauci and whomever else was behind these things. Once injected, children’s genetic blueprints will be forever altered to continue producing spike proteins.

“Why the hell would you put a needle into children that has side effects like blood clots, myocarditis, increase in miscarriages, increased cancer, increased autoimmune diseases, most likely infertility and then the dreaded antibody-dependent enhancement reaction – all for a disease that children have a 99.998% chance of recovery?” asked one thoughtful commenter at The Hill, the comment section of which typically leans lunatic.

“Christians: pray for God’s judgment upon those that poisoned, or aided and abetted in poisoning, our children with the (fake) vaccine,” wrote another about the power of prayer.

“Let’s go, Brandon,” commented yet another, cutting right to the chase and getting his point across with three simple words.

The latest news about the Biden regime’s Chinese Virus injection push can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheHill.com

DrEddyMD.com

NYTimes.com

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.