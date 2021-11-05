Biden White House says children’s covid jab program will be “fully operational” by November 8, mass child sacrifices to commence

The United States is just days away from the Biden regime rolling out what it described as a “fully operational” Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” program for children as young as five.

The plan is to mass inject the nation’s youth with “Operation Warp Speed” syringes containing child-sized doses of whatever it is these non-vaccines contain. Doing this, the Biden regime insists, will help to “flatten the curve” and supposedly get the failing economy back up and running as “normal.”

Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus injection czar, announced in a press briefing that the federal government now has enough supply of Pfizer-BioNTech to inject all 28 million eligible children with them. The first 15 million doses are right now being shipped to pediatric offices, hospitals and pharmacies in anticipation of the “warp speed” rollout.

“This will give parents a broad range of options to get their kids vaccinated and ensure all children, including those without primary care doctors – those most at risk – have easy and convenient access to vaccines,” Zients said, noting that each state is allowed to choose where to send new supplies of the injection each week.

Kaiser Family Foundation survey says 27 percent of families planning to inject their children for covid “right away”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) unanimous authorization of the jabs late last week served as the “trigger” to begin the packing and shipping process, Zients said.

The jabs were ready and waiting, in other words, and it appears as though the Biden regime knew full well that they would be authorized without a hitch, launching the country into the next phase of the plandemic.

While it will take some time for all of the available injections to reach their final destinations, Biden and his people are confident that millions of them will make it into children’s arms at warp speed in the coming days.

“We’ve been planning and preparing for this moment and are ready to execute, pending CDC’s decision,” Zients said. “And starting the week of November 8, our vaccination program for kids ages five through 11 will be running at full strength.”

A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that around 27 percent of parents with children between the ages of five and 11 are planning to get their little ones injected “right away” once the jabs become available to them.

The New York Times is really excited about all this. A feminist writer by the name of Tara Parker-Pope wrote up an instruction manual explaining how parents can best strategize getting their children to the front of the line as soon as possible.

Like a religious cult, these Branch Covidians are eager to reformat children’s DNA in the image of Tony Fauci and whomever else was behind these things. Once injected, children’s genetic blueprints will be forever altered to continue producing spike proteins.

“Why the hell would you put a needle into children that has side effects like blood clots, myocarditis, increase in miscarriages, increased cancer, increased autoimmune diseases, most likely infertility and then the dreaded antibody-dependent enhancement reaction – all for a disease that children have a 99.998% chance of recovery?” asked one thoughtful commenter at The Hill, the comment section of which typically leans lunatic.

“Christians: pray for God’s judgment upon those that poisoned, or aided and abetted in poisoning, our children with the (fake) vaccine,” wrote another about the power of prayer.

“Let’s go, Brandon,” commented yet another, cutting right to the chase and getting his point across with three simple words.

The latest news about the Biden regime’s Chinese Virus injection push can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheHill.com

DrEddyMD.com

NYTimes.com

Related Posts