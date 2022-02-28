JAMA study shows that ivermectin is extremely effective against covid; vaccines not so much

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.That “horse dewormer” the FDA wants you to avoid taking for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has been found in a new study to be powerfully effective – and safe – against the Chinese Flu.

Ivermectin, the JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) paper reveals, is actually better than Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed “vaccines” at stopping disease progression.

The open-label randomized trial out of Malaysia included about 250 patients who received either ivermectin or the “standard of care,” meaning deadly injections and drug cocktails. In short, ivermectin won by a long shot.

To remain politically correct, however, the study’s authors wrote the opposite in their abstract, claiming that their findings “do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”

“Do not fall for it,” warns Steve Kirsch. “Read the paper if you want the truth. If you want to be misled, just read the abstract.”

So, what does the study actually show? According to an in-depth breakdown by Pierre Kory, ivermectin reduces one’s chance of death by about 72 percent, making it at leastthree times as effective as the jab.

Vaccine efficacy in the real world is quite small,” Kirsch explains. “If you got vaccinated, it reduced your chance of death by just 24%. However, the study did NOT look at the all-cause mortality of the vaccine (it only enrolled people who survived the vaccine), so the tiny absolute risk reduction you get from a 24% relative risk reduction (roughly 24% of .25% = .06% benefit) is less than the absolute risk of dying from the vaccine (around .2%).”

The choice is clear: Ivermectin is a winner

Meanwhile, ivermectin showed pronounced benefits with a risk profile that Kirsch describes as “negligible.” The risk-benefit ratio for ivermectin, in other words, is incredible.

“Ivermectin has a 3X effect size (benefit) and is more than 100,000X less risky with respect to death risk, killing nobody (compared to over 200,000 people from the vaccine),” Kirsch says. “So it’s the clear choice. It’s the only rational choice.”

“If we want to reduce deaths, ivermectin is the way to go. Avoid the vaccine entirely.”

Kirsch further pointed out that the study itself has more than 431,000 views but only two comments listed. This, he says, implies that almost all of the comments were counterintuitive to the narrative, and thus were censored from public view.

It is unlikely that anyone in the American government, either locally and nationally, is going to start recommending ivermectin any time soon. Heck, most Americans are unable to even get the stuff unless they find some of the animal paste variety at the local feed store.

But the science is clear: ivermectin really does fight the Fauci Flu, and it does so safely without inducing harmful side effects. The “vaccine,” on the other hand, kills.

“Banning Ivermectin as an effective and safe COVID treatment just for pushing the ineffective and dangerous vaccines is a crime against humanity and mass murder,” wrote one of Kirsch’s readers.

“I tested positive, felt a bit sickly the day before, and took Ivermectin right then, and I already improved amazingly.”

Another wrote that the jabs are big money both for corrupt politicians and for Big Pharma. This is perhaps the biggest reason why ivermectin is banned: because people would choose it over the injections, leading to fewer profits and lower stock prices.

“In other news, water is wet,” joked someone else about the JAMA’s study’s revelation about ivermectin. “You ever take Ivermectin? It makes you feel like Ironman. Meanwhile, actual Ironmen take the vaccine and collapse like a sack of potatoes.”

The latest news about the plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheNewAmerican.com

NaturalNews.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.