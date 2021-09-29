Dr. Lee Merritt: If you think you’re fighting a virus, then you’re going to be a victim – Brighteon.TV

Dr. Lee Merritt tells Alan Keyes during his program “Let’s Talk America” on Rumble.com that the people need to have a situational awareness with what’s happening in the world right now.

“We need to realize the situation. This is a war, it’s not just a virus,” Merritt says. “If you think you’re fighting a virus, then you’re going to be a victim.”

War is brewing a long time ago

Merritt, a renowned surgeon, says their predecessors at the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) have seen this coming a long time ago. In 1943, a number of physicians and surgeons parted ways with the American Medical Association (AMA) to form AAPS as the former aligned itself with the government.

“The AAPS said no because we need to keep the government out of medicine. You want the medicine to be between you and the patient – not between you, a government bureaucrat and a patient. And that’s exactly the paradigm that has happened,” Merritt says.

“We no longer see doctors taking an oath to their patients and to doing the very best thing to the patients. They’re taking an oath to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and whatever the NIH [National Institutes of Health] and CDC guidelines are, and it’s driven by money. That’s what happened.”

The difference between the AAPS and AMA has never been more evident than at the onset of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

AMA serves federal agencies

In April last year, AMA President Dr. Patrice Harris told CNN‘s Wolf Blitzer that she would not prescribe hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to a patient with COVID-19. (Related: Stew Peters and Dr. Bryan Ardis slam AMA’s covid propaganda language police instructions to doctors – Brighteon.TV.)

It would be “inappropriate prescribing because the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] has not approved the drug for this new virus,” Harris said at the time. “It might have negative side effects, including deaths. Also, we need to keep supplies available for patients who have lupus and other conditions. For COVID, it is unproven. At this point we just don’t have the data.”

AAPS serves the patients

The AAPS released the following statement shortly after CNN‘s interview with Harris.

“Chloroquine (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) have been FDA approved for about 70 years and have been extensively and safely used worldwide for malaria and other conditions. Obtaining approval for a new indication is extremely costly and usually takes years. Although drugs cannot be marketed for an ‘off-label’ indication, they may be prescribed, and probably one in five prescriptions is off label.

“The Oath of Hippocrates states that physicians have the duty to ‘prescribe according to my ability and my judgment.’

“So far, data are showing successful results, even in some patients who were near death. Results appear to be best when HCQ is given early in combination with zinc and the common antibiotic azithromycin. Data pouring in from many countries show that as many as 98 percent of patients improve with this treatment, and there is very little risk, according to our tabulation, which is being updated periodically.

“There are no FDA-approved preventives or therapies for this novel illness. The ethical and humane action is for physicians to prescribe remedies for which there is a scientific basis and favorable current experience. These include HCQ as well as high-dose intravenous vitamin C. The alternative is to deny patients the best available chance to live.

“FDA bureaucracy has delayed testing and obstructed the provision of protective gear. Professional societies like the AMA, governors and medical and pharmacy boards should not be forbidding the long-accepted practice of prescribing FDA-approved drugs for newly discovered uses. This unprecedented interference with the practice of medicine could result in thousands of needless deaths, and delay control of a deadly pandemic.”

That statement is in line with the group’s motto: omnia pro aegroto, which means “all for the patient.” The AAPS has essentially accused the AMA of preferring death than treating without federal authorization on certain drugs.

PCR tests are proof that COVID-19 is not the real enemy

Merritt cites the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as proof that the virus is not the real enemy. (Related: FDA document admits “covid” PCR test was developed without isolated covid samples for test calibration, effectively admitting it’s testing something else.)

“If you read the brochure, it tells you exactly how to do the test,” Merritt says. “Cycle it 20-30 times. If you go over 30, you will start getting false positives. If you go over 35 times, it’s basically meaningless. It’s like a broken clock that gets the time right two times a day.”

Yet, all the labs all over the world are doing 45 cycles on average. Merritt points out that those labs are run by lab managers who know how to do tests and train their staff.

“How did this happen? None of them made the mistake of under-cycling it and get false negatives. It’s all on the same direction,” Merritt says. “There’s no real benefit to over-cycling the tests, except to scare humanity into the next step, to convince us there’s a horrible disease out there and it’s so rampaging in spite of lockdowns.”

Enemies are targeting children

Merritt warns that the enemies are coming after the children, so there’s no better time to stand up against them than now.

“I have sons whom I want to give a better world than this. It’s not so much about us – it’s about our children. They’re coming after our children, and there are many ways to demonstrate that,” Merritt says.

There’s a psychological operation going on for a while now, and the children are bound to be affected the most. That operation is called mask mandate. “They don’t really care about science,” Merritt says.

She tells Keyes that masks are traditionally put on slaves and on cult followers. “It’s a cult symbol of ‘I would be quiet, I would obey, I would submit, I would transform myself into whatever you want me to be.’ That’s what cult symbolisms for masks are,” Merritt explains.

Masks are particularly damaging for children. Along with social distancing, wearing masks for extended periods could lead to trauma and developmental delays among younger generations.

“They’re damaging our basic humanity by separating us from fellow humans in our particularly unique human way. You take that away, and we don’t develop right, we will not be happy people,” Merritt says.

Watch the Sept. 21 episode of “Let’s Talk America” here:

