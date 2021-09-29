Still think it’s “science?” Elementary school requires children to wear masks when chewing, swallowing at lunchtime

A strange Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol has welcomed the children returning to Geiger Montessori School in Tacoma, Washington. The elementary school has introduced a policy requiring children to wear face masks when chewing, swallowing or talking at lunchtime.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.In an email to parents, Geiger Montessori Principal Neil O’Brien has advised that children would be spaced out in a ventilated cafeteria, and could remove their face masks “only to take a bite or drink.”

O’Brien’s email reads: “Yes. Children should wear masks during lunch. They can lower it to take a bite or a drink, and raise it to chew, swallow, or talk. Our cafeteria has a fantastic airflow system and children are spaced apart AND when over a hundred of them are in one large room (the cafeteria and gym combined) we need to treat lunchtime as a dangerous time for all. Children need to continue to wear their masks during lunch.”

The policy has since been retracted after some outraged parents complained about the odd rule. But it has already created a peculiar scene at lunchtime. After placing food in their mouths, the children are asked to raise their masks “to chew, swallow or talk.”

Before the school’s retraction of the mask policy, a parent named Michael has contacted conservative media outlet KTTH to complain about what he calls an “insane” rule. Michael tells the “Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH that he has reached out to the principal with his concerns but has never heard back.

Asked about the matter by KTTH, the school argues that the rule is based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Washington State Department of Health. (Related: Students in Colorado walk out of schools in protest of worthless mask mandate.)

As it turns out, the school is making false claims. Documents from the state’s health department indicate that “students may remove face coverings to eat and drink” and further specifies that they should abide by social distancing rules when “masks cannot be worn, such as when eating lunch.” The CDC guidelines, on the other hand, make no mention of masking at lunchtime, except for stating that students have to mask up “when moving through the food service line.”

Meanwhile, Michael has heard back from Shallae Hobbs – Tacoma Public Schools’ administrator of health services.

District administrator of health services misunderstands guidelines

Hobbs explains that the policy is based on sound science. In an email to Michael, she has provided links to several documents that supposedly back up the chewing and swallowing mask policy. But none of the advice appears anywhere in the resources she provided.

The district administrator of health services says “children are encouraged to put their mask back on when not eating or drinking as outlined in the CDC resource document outline in the K-12 Schools guidance.” She cites page 6 as the source.

But neither page 6 nor any page in the document mentions wearing masks while chewing and swallowing. That page only says that you provide social distancing “for all students when masks cannot be worn, such as when eating lunch.”

Hobbs then cites the “food service and school meals section” in guidance from the CDC. Again, there’s not even a mention of eating lunch – the focus is on social distancing during lunch.

She also cites local guidance from the state’s health department. Still, none of the documents has referenced masking when chewing. It includes the same guidance from the CDC, indicating it’s not feasible to wear a mask while eating lunch.

Inexplicably, Hobbs cites the exemptions section from a secretary of health order. The order explicitly says you do not have to wear a mask “while engaged in the act of eating or drinking.”

Six days and five emails later, a Tacoma Public Schools spokesperson announces the retraction of the policy at Geiger Montessori. But many are still baffled by how the principal and the district administrator of health services so spectacularly misread – or misunderstood – all the guidelines.

Elementary school children are at an extremely low risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19. According to CDC data, only 464 children aged between 0 and 17 have died of the disease. That’s only 0.0068 percent of the 680,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

Similar policies have been enacted in other educational settings across the country. Stanford University has reminded its fully vaccinated students that they must remain masked while playing basketball. The university tells them to adapt their intensity as needed to cope with the inevitable breathing difficulties. Virginia Commonwealth University has suspended its own recreational basketball activities, citing non-compliance with a similar mask rule.

Masks are traditionally put on slaves and cult followers

Dr. Lee Merritt is definitely not a fan of wearing a mask.

She says masks are traditionally put on slaves and on cult followers. “It’s a cult symbol of ‘I would be quiet, I would obey, I would submit, I would transform myself into whatever you want me to be.’ That’s what cult symbolisms for masks are,” she explains.

According to Merritt, there’s no reason to put masks on children because “they don’t spread disease, they don’t get it and they don’t die from it.” (Related: New Jersey state senators argue mask mandate for children is NOT supported by science.)

It is, in fact, detrimental to their health. Along with social distancing, wearing masks for extended periods could lead to trauma and developmental delays among younger generations. “They’re damaging our basic humanity by separating us from fellow humans in our particularly unique human way. You take that away, and we don’t develop right, we’ll not be happy people,” Merritt says.

Follow Pandemic.news for more news and information related to mask mandates and policies.

Nolan Barton 

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

MyNorthWest.com

Brighteon.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.