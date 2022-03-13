BREAKTHROUGH DISCOVERY: UV light heals the brain and endocrine system through your skin

When ultraviolet (UV) light hits the skin, the study found, it sends healing energy, you might say, to several key areas of the body. Two of them are the brain and the endocrine system, which is where hormones are made.

As a self-regulating protective barrier organ, your skin comes equipped with certain sensory and computing capabilities that counteract environmental stressors and maintain and restore disrupted cutaneous homeostasis.

“These complex functions are coordinated by a cutaneous neuro-endocrine system that also communicates in a bidirectional fashion with the central nervous, endocrine, and immune systems, all acting in concert to control body homeostasis,” the paper explains.

“Although UV energy has played an important role in the origin and evolution of life, UV absorption by the skin not only triggers mechanisms that defend skin integrity and regulate global homeostasis but also induces skin pathology (e.g., cancer, aging, autoimmune responses).”

These effects are secondary, the paper goes on to reveal, to the transduction of UV electromagnetic energy into chemical, hormonal and neural signals, which are defined by the nature of the chromophores and tissue compartments that receive specific UV wavelengths.

UV light can help with autoimmune disorders, mood problems, addictions and obesity

UV radiation also has the ability to upregulate local neuroendocrine axes, with UVB being more efficient at the process than UVA. This induces the production of cytokines, corticotropin-releasing hormone, urocortins, proopiomelanocortin-peptides and enkephalins.

Other substances can also be released into circulation to exert systemic effects, including activation of the central hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, opioidogenic effects and immunosuppression, all independent of vitamin D synthesis.

“Similar effects are seen after exposure of the eyes and skin to UV, through which UVB activates hypothalamic paraventricular and arcuate nuclei and exerts very rapid stimulatory effects on the brain,” the paper further explains.

“Thus, UV touches the brain and central neuroendocrine system to reset body homeostasis. This invites multiple therapeutic applications of UV radiation, for example, in the management of autoimmune and mood disorders, addiction, and obesity.”

When one wears sunscreen, it is important to note, none of these benefits are attained because sunblock prevents UV light from penetrating the skin. This is why the sunscreen push and all the fearmongering about skin cancer is so misguided.

By depriving your body of UV light, you are depriving it of a key healing agent that is unmatched in terms of its ability to synthesize with the systems of the body.

During the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, doctors at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles used UV light to treat sick patients, and with much success.

Intermittent UVA light was pulsed through a novel endotracheal medical device, helping to rid patients’ bodies of infection.

“Our team has shown that administering a specific spectrum of UV-A light can eradicate viruses in infected human cells (including coronavirus) and bacteria in the area while preserving healthy cells,” stated Dr. Mark Pimental, MD, who has been working with the technology since 2016.

UV light is a key determinant of life on earth, it turns out. Without it, all mammals would certainly die, as would everything else for that matter.

UV light is critical for vibrant health. A lack of exposure to it has been linked to all sorts of health conditions, which is why phototherapy is showing incredible success in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, multiple sclerosis, and scleroderma.

“UV may even be employed to regulate body metabolism, food intake, and appetite via its effects on POMC (proopiomelanocortin, a protein coding gene), CRH (corticotropin-releasing hormone), and agouti-related protein signaling,” the study adds.

More related news can be found at Cures.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

