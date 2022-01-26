Covid “booster” shots will soon be mandatory in Australia

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews of Australia has decided that in order to remain “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Aussies will now need to get a third “booster” dose.

Speaking outside at a park in his usual smug tone, Andrews explained that getting “boosted” is no longer an option. In order to continue living, Victorians will need to roll up their sleeves when their turn comes, or else be ostracized from society.

“This is not an option,” Andrews told his constituents condescendingly. “It’s not an add-on. It’s not (just) a good thing to have.”

“I think we’re very close to a change in policy that will simply reflect the fact that in order to be ‘fully vaccinated,’ you need to have three doses – not two plus an optional extra, but in fact to be fully protected, to be fully vaccinated, to have fully played your card, you need not two plus an optional third, but three doses.”

Right now, the booster mandate in Victoria only applies to certain groups. But Andrews wants to make it apply to everyone, just as soon as he can get away with it.

“I don’t rule out there being other groups that become subject to the mandate,” he said.

“We did it for the best of reasons last year, and it’s why we can all be very proud as a Victorian community that 93-plus percent” of the population is complying with getting vaccinated.

Fertility specialist pleads with Andrews to reverse the IVF ban

Another restriction that Andrews arbitrarily reimposed is another 90-day ban on in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. This is reportedly the fifth time this restriction has been imposed throughout the past five years, and it is harming women.

Dr. Lynn Burmeister, a Melbourne-based fertility specialist and medical director at Number One Fertility, told Sky News that she is just flabbergasted that this is happening again, especially since many women are right in the middle of their treatments (watch below).

“It’s a terrible decision,” Burmeister told the interviewer. “I’m just shocked.”

“After living with this pandemic for two years, we have actually been stopped and started five times, and it is terrible. The patients are hysterical. We’re receiving hundreds and hundreds of phone calls from hysterical patients calling and begging to start treatment, can’t we make an excuse for them to start.”

Women who are currently in the process of undergoing egg collection must now stop. And there is no indication when, or even if, the IVF sector will be allowed to resume operations.

“Any patient who needs an egg collection has to stop, and we don’t know when it’s going to reopen,” Burmeister added, to which the interviewer then asked about what this means for women who are nearing the end of their fertility, or who might never be able to have children thanks to Andrews.

“All of my patients are fertility-challenged,” she added.

Since depopulation is part of the plandemic scheme, it is hardly a surprise that Andrews is restricting reproduction within a disadvantaged group that has trouble reproducing naturally.

Thanks to the moratorium, many of these women will probably never have children – and this is all happening to “save lives,” we are told.

“The entire country should just say [enough] and stop working,” wrote someone on Twitter in response to Andrews’ proclamation.

“A mandate is an invitation to agreement,” wrote another. “If you don’t agree then it can’t be mandated. That is the law.”

The latest news coverage about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

