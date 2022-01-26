Woke Scientific American loses all remaining credibility, declares field of genetics to be RACIST, drags dead scientists through mud

The oldest magazine in the United States to deal with science has descended to a new low.

Scientific American published a hit piece blasting the late E. O. Wilson for allegedly espousing “racist” ideas with his work in genetics.

Wilson wrote numerous books on sociobiology, a field that aims to explain social behavior based on evolution and genetics. Wilson applied his analyses both to animals and humans.

One of Wilson’s most influential texts, “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis,” really upset the writer of the Scientific American hit piece, who claims that Wilson “contributed to the false dichotomy of nature versus nurture and spawned an entire field of behavioral psychology grounded in the notion that differences among humans could be explained by genetics, inheritance and other biological mechanisms.”

How claiming that genes play a role in human behavior somehow became “controversial” remains unknown. But ever since the George Floyd incident, suddenly everything has become racist, including genetics.

“Sure, you can argue the extent to which genes contribute, but even Wilson himself wrote numerous treatises examining the intricate interplay between genes and culture in determining behavior,” reads a report on Medium.

Scientific American is no longer credible

The author of the Scientific American piece went on to claim that the entire study of genetics is “racist,” providing no evidence of this other than her feelings on the matter.

She also blasts “white empiricism” for coming up with the idea of genetics, which the “feminist standpoint theory” contends puts “white” people on a pedestal to be the “worthy observer[s] of the human condition and our world.”

This constant white hate from feminists is nothing new, but it has really ramped up in recent years to encompass everything from science to nature to medicine. Everything is a problem because of “whites,” according to the “woke” mob.

Sometimes it is hard to tell if articles like the one in Scientific American are satire or real. The lines have so been blurred these days that even “news” reads like some kind of sick joke.

As you may recall, back in the summer of 2019, Scientific American published an article pushing a “gender-free” future.

Embracing the dogma of the LGBTQ mob, that article denied science by claiming that genes have nothing to do with biological sex. It argued that a person is whatever gender he, she, or it wants to be on a whim.

Scientific American used to be credible, it is important to note. But somehow along the way, it became infiltrated with subverters who have shifted the narrative away from science and into the arms of pseudoscience.

Now, Scientific American is a joke of a periodical that no longer has any basis in science. It might as well be Mad magazine at this point.

“It doesn’t do justice to any marginalized community to drag E. O. Wilson through the mud like this. Wilson was not only an expert in biology, but he made great contributions in the fight to save the planet,” the Medium report explains.

“‘Darwin’s heir’ was not his only label. He has also often been called the ‘father of biodiversity,’ helping popularize the term biodiversity … Increasingly, we are starting to realize how harmful the loss of biodiversity can be for our planet … E. O. Wilson fought tooth and nail to reverse this loss.”

“This is the real legacy of E. O. Wilson. This is what we should be fighting for. We will never get there if we start censoring science in order to promote some sort of an ideology.”

Ethan Huff

