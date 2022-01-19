Australia expanding definition of “fully vaccinated” to include third covid injection

The governments of New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, and South Australia are contemplating forcing a third covid injection on workers.

Western Australia has already mandated for workers, making it the first, a third “booster” shot for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). That directive was issued on Dec. 22 on top of an existing vaccine mandate.

“The emergence of Omicron throughout the world and on the east coast is extremely concerning – case numbers are skyrocketing, as is the number of people in hospital,” announced Premier Mark McGowan, a prominent Branch Covidian politician who has been forcing covid fascism on his constituents for many months.

In South Australia, health care workers under a new potential mandate would be required to get “boosted” within four weeks of becoming eligible, or else lose their jobs. Australian drug regulators have currently only approved the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots, both of which contain mRNA (messenger RNA) technology.

On Jan. 10, New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, ordered all education staff to receive a booster. That announcement came not long after authorities ordered all children 5-11 to get injected with the first two rounds.

“As we prepare for the start of Term 1, our focus remains on keeping our staff and students safe,” announced Georgina Harrisson, secretary of the NSW Department of Education. “Adding a booster shot to the vaccination mandate will help maintain confidence that schools are a safe place to learn and work.”

“As with the initial vaccine mandate, we will ensure school-based staff have sufficient time to obtain their booster, and I encourage everyone to secure an appointment when their booster is due.”

Are the powers that be trying to kill off essential workers?

That very same day in almost perfect lockstep, authorities in Victoria rolled out a booster mandate to top an existing mandate covering health care, elderly care, disability, emergency services, correctional services, hotel quarantine, food distribution networks, and abattoirs, meat, poultry, and seafood processing to get jabbed.

“All of these groups are already covered by existing mandates for those first two vaccinations, and this is a sensible addition for the relatively high-risk nature that these sectors operate when it comes to vaccine protection and, of course, their critical contribution to keeping Victoria operating,” Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters.

Basically, Australia is trying to kill off – just like the United States is trying to do, by the way – all of its “essential” workers. People who work in sensitive industries, or who provide medical services, are being told that they must take the clot shots or else get fired.

What will happen once many of these people (if not all of them?) end up developing vaccine-induced AIDS? In a best-case scenario, assuming they survive, many of them will be chronically ill or disabled because of what the injections end up doing to their bodies. Many others will simply die.

“There are literally thousands of medical studies available for all to read that show these gene therapy injections are NOT safe, not effective AND the vast majority of Australian’s also now have natural immunity,” wrote someone at The Epoch Times. “This is becoming the single greatest horrific error in modern mankind’s history. Beyond horrible and unforgivable while being totally preventable. God will judge us all.”

Others suggested that pharmaceutical behemoths like Pfizer and Moderna are raking in a whole lot of cash from all these mandates, which ensure a steady stream of forced customers.

“This is disturbing and evil,” wrote another Times reader getting right to the point.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

