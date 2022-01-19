Covid vaccines alter women’s periods, proving the jabs don’t stay in the arm

New research has confirmed that women who get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) might experience delayed periods as a side effect.

Other potential symptoms include unpleasant or greater-than-normal bleeding, which just goes to show that the contents of these jabs do not, as the media falsely claims, stay in the arm.

In some cases, women who have not experienced a single period in years are suddenly developing newfound menstrual cycles not long after getting needled with Fauci Flu shots.

The Deccan Herald reports that this strange phenomenon started occurring about a year ago, right around the time when Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump first unveiled his Operation Warp Speed injections.

Last year, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) called for a $1.67 million study to supposedly learn more about how the injections are affecting women’s menstrual cycles. This is what was found:

• Vaccinated woman are, in fact, seeing a shift in their periods post-injection.

• Typically, vaccinated women’s menstrual cycles lengthen because of the jabs.

“Their periods, that were on average roughly a day later, weren’t really delayed, and the impact was only temporary, with cycle durations returning to usual inside one or two months,” reports Great Game India.

“A 28-day menstruation cycle that begins with 7 days of bleeding, for instance, still would commence with a seven-day period, however the cycle would span 29 days. The cycle finishes when the following period begins, and in a month or two, it will restore to 28 days.”

Getting jabbed for covid will not make you healthier

Women who opted for a double-dose mRNA (messenger RNA) course as opposed to the single-dose viral vector regimen were found to experience a longer delay, the study further found.

Dr. Hugh Taylor, chair of the department of obstetrics, genecology and reproductive sciences at the Yale School of Medicine says that the paper’s findings are among the earliest to back up with science “uncorroborated comments from women who stated their menstrual periods were askew following immunization,” to quote Great Game India.

“It validates that there is something real here,” Taylor himself is quoted as saying.

Taylor added that in his own patients anyway, the alterations are transitory and eventually return to normal.

“I want to make sure we dissuade people from those untrue myths out there about fertility effects,” he said. “A cycle or two where periods are thrown off may be annoying, but it’s not going to be harmful in a medical way.”

Data for the study came from Natural Cycles, a firm that produced a fertility tracking app. Users of this app tend to be white and educated, which some said presents limitations in terms of its application across an entire population.

Natural Cycles women also tend to be slimmer than the average American woman and do not take hormonal contraceptives, both factors of which can impact menstruation.

Even so, the findings offer insight into a phenomenon that first appeared when the “vaccines” were introduced, and that has really ramped up now that hundreds of millions of injections have been dispensed into women’s arms.

“Though the cycle length was less than one day different at the population level, for an individual, depending on their perspective and what they’re relying on menses for, that could be a big deal,” says primary study author Dr. Alison Edelman, a professor of obstetrics and genecology at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

“You might be expecting a pregnancy, you might be worrying about a pregnancy, you might be wearing white pants,” she added.

More related news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

