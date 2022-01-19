Covid vaccines alter women’s periods, proving the jabs don’t stay in the arm

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.New research has confirmed that women who get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) might experience delayed periods as a side effect.

Other potential symptoms include unpleasant or greater-than-normal bleeding, which just goes to show that the contents of these jabs do not, as the media falsely claims, stay in the arm.

In some cases, women who have not experienced a single period in years are suddenly developing newfound menstrual cycles not long after getting needled with Fauci Flu shots.

The Deccan Herald reports that this strange phenomenon started occurring about a year ago, right around the time when Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump first unveiled his Operation Warp Speed injections.

Last year, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) called for a $1.67 million study to supposedly learn more about how the injections are affecting women’s menstrual cycles. This is what was found:

• Vaccinated woman are, in fact, seeing a shift in their periods post-injection.
• Typically, vaccinated women’s menstrual cycles lengthen because of the jabs.

“Their periods, that were on average roughly a day later, weren’t really delayed, and the impact was only temporary, with cycle durations returning to usual inside one or two months,” reports Great Game India.

“A 28-day menstruation cycle that begins with 7 days of bleeding, for instance, still would commence with a seven-day period, however the cycle would span 29 days. The cycle finishes when the following period begins, and in a month or two, it will restore to 28 days.”

Getting jabbed for covid will not make you healthier

Women who opted for a double-dose mRNA (messenger RNA) course as opposed to the single-dose viral vector regimen were found to experience a longer delay, the study further found.

Dr. Hugh Taylor, chair of the department of obstetrics, genecology and reproductive sciences at the Yale School of Medicine says that the paper’s findings are among the earliest to back up with science “uncorroborated comments from women who stated their menstrual periods were askew following immunization,” to quote Great Game India.

“It validates that there is something real here,” Taylor himself is quoted as saying.

Taylor added that in his own patients anyway, the alterations are transitory and eventually return to normal.

“I want to make sure we dissuade people from those untrue myths out there about fertility effects,” he said. “A cycle or two where periods are thrown off may be annoying, but it’s not going to be harmful in a medical way.”

Data for the study came from Natural Cycles, a firm that produced a fertility tracking app. Users of this app tend to be white and educated, which some said presents limitations in terms of its application across an entire population.

Natural Cycles women also tend to be slimmer than the average American woman and do not take hormonal contraceptives, both factors of which can impact menstruation.

Even so, the findings offer insight into a phenomenon that first appeared when the “vaccines” were introduced, and that has really ramped up now that hundreds of millions of injections have been dispensed into women’s arms.

“Though the cycle length was less than one day different at the population level, for an individual, depending on their perspective and what they’re relying on menses for, that could be a big deal,” says primary study author Dr. Alison Edelman, a professor of obstetrics and genecology at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

“You might be expecting a pregnancy, you might be worrying about a pregnancy, you might be wearing white pants,” she added.

More related news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Tri-Blend™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.