JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon declares NO PAY for unvaccinated workers: Not allowed to come to work and not allowed to stay home, either

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Jamie Dimon, the current head of finance giant JPMorgan Chase, is livid that not all employees at his company are “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). And in a fit of media rage, Dimon is now threatening to fire them all.

Dimon publicly stated that his company’s Morgan Health venture is centered around “producing better health outcomes,” which apparently requires that unvaccinated workers no longer be paid to work from home. They must either get jabbed and come into the office, or else get fired.

“To go to the office, you have to be vaxxed. And if you aren’t going to get vaxxed, you won’t be able to work in that office,” Dimon fumed. “And we’re not going to pay you not to work in the office.”

This loudmouthed tyrant has been a staunch advocate for in-person work all throughout the plandemic, as have other finance heads who want to keep close tabs on their employees at all times.

Using New York City’s jab mandate as an excuse, Dimon proclaimed that unvaccinated workers will no longer be allowed to work from home because it is not good for business. They must all get jabbed and show up in-person at the office in order to remain employed.

Dimon claims that forcing his employees to do this is good for “daily mentorship,” and that at-home work just “does not work for younger people.”

“It doesn’t work for those who want to hustle,” Dimon contended, pretending to care about the well-being of his employees. “It doesn’t work in terms of spontaneous idea generation.”

“We believe that going to work is a good thing, that people deal with each other [in-person] for innovation and creativity.”

JPMorgan should have failed in 2008 but was bailed out by taxpayers, deemed “too big to fail”

To be clear, Dimon’s edict only applies to his company’s New York-based workers, at least for now. Other states where JPMorgan Chase offices are located do not necessarily have jab mandates in place, and thus Dimon cannot get away with forcing them there.

He certainly wants to, though, as evidenced by his rhetoric. Dimon has made it abundantly clear from the beginning that he loves covid vaccine fascism and wants it to be the norm at JPMorgan Chase.

“We’re not trying to be consistent because as you pointed out, there are different laws and different requirements and cities and states and schools and so here we’re adjusting locally,” Dimon added.

JPMorgan, by the way, is a highly corrupt financial institution that would have failed during the last recession had the company not been bailed out by the government (taxpayers)after being deemed “too big to fail.”

Right now, 97 percent of Dimon’s employees based out of the main headquarters in Manhattan are fully vaccinated. This is not enough to meet Dimon’s own personal demand for 100 percent, which is apparently “herd immunity” in his mind.

Competitor Citigroup, the fourth-largest bank in the United States, is likewise forcing its employees to get jabbed right away or else risk immediate termination. Though those with qualifying religious beliefs or medical conditions will be exempt.

“Complying with the requirement means either submitting proof of vaccination by the January 14 deadline or receiving an approved medical or religious accommodation or state-permitted exemption,” a source with knowledge of the bank’s policies told CBS MoneyWatch.

Facebook parent company Meta, based out of Menlo Park, Calif., as well as the Metropolitan Opera of New York City are also joining in on the “fun” with employee-targeted jab mandates as a condition of returning back to the office or attending indoor performances.

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

MSN.com

CBSnews.com

NaturalNews.com

Tri-Blend™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.