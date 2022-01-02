Unvaccinated individuals are better informed than vaccinated ones, study shows

People who have strong views against vaccination – often referred to as “anti-vaxxers” – are actually better informed than those who have been vaccinated. Ulrike Guerot, a German political scientist and founder of the think tank European Democracy Lab. Guerot demonstrated this by citing MAT-conducted research, which looked at tweets from anti-vaxxers with extreme caution.

In Germany, where the study was based, around 70 percent of the qualified population is vaccinated: Among those, nearly half said they took the jab as part of a mandate to work or move around without restrictions. On the other hand, those who weren’t vaccinated were more knowledgable – and will never be convinced to get the shot.

Guerot has expressed her concerns that mandatory vaccinations will soon be introduced in Germany and Austria, warning that a “sorting process” is now in progress.

“You only invite the people to your home for spaghetti and wine who are on the same page when it comes to [the coronavirus],” she added.

She also decried the disparagement of lateral thinkers, or those who think differently than the majority, as opposing ideas should be part of the democratic process. This has created a chilling effect, wherein those critical of policies for the coronavirus are now afraid to speak out.

“This resulted in a completely closed ceiling of opinion: The measures are good – and whoever speaks against it is a ‘corona denier’ and on top of that, right-wing,” Guerot explained.

“This is a very dangerous development.”

In an effort to end the discrimination against anti-vaxxers, she co-authored a manifesto that shifts the focus back to the main goals of the pandemic response.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the goals have been shifted further and further. First, it was about the protection of risk groups, now control instruments are being created to exclude unvaccinated people from public life. Who guarantees that this will end when the danger has been averted?” the manifesto started.

They also questioned how digital vaccination passes will work, pointing out how the criteria for ending the health emergency. They also questioned how long the digital passports will be retained, or if they will soon collect other data that limits peoples’ participation in society. (Related: Study finds most highly educated Americans are also the most vaccine hesitant.)

Most educated are vaccine-hesitant

Another study showed that the most educated people are the most vaccine-hesitant and are the least likely to get their jabs, but instead of listening to them, there had been much debate on how to get them to get their doses. Others succumb to shaming, bribing, persuading or treating them as victims of mis- and disinformation campaigns.

This does not apply only to COVID, but vaccinations in general. A study in 2019 found that parents who don’t vaccinate their kids tend to be more affluent and are better educated. This is because they are more cautious about the information they find online.

The government in Austria is now hunting down vaccine refusers in the city of Linz. These “hunters” get paid almost $40,000 a year for checking whether or not people who are out of their homes are vaccinated. The unvaccinated will have to pay a fine or get prison time for up to a year as their punishment. Vaccine refuser hunter jobs are open for Austrian citizens who are fully vaccinated or fully recovered from COVID-19.

Research papers and studies also show how COVID vaccine mandates are not backed by science and good public health practices. Instead, they demonstrate that these mandates provide no overall health benefit to the community.

One of the top doctors in Ontario has warned that double-vaccinated individuals are a threat to the triple-vaccinated, and advised those who have not yet received their booster shots against celebrating with their elderly loved ones.

Watch the video below to learn more about how vaccines are affecting people.

https://www.brighteon.com/06b9e2f8-4e19-467e-9e27-0e809a54aeb7

This video is from the Kla.TV – English channel on Brighteon.com.

Mary Villareal

