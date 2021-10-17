Doctors, hospitals are now refusing to treat unvaccinated patients

Denying people access to medical services is a cause for ethical concern. But doctors and hospitals are now refusing to treat patients who have not been vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, has informed his patients that effective Oct. 1, he would no longer be treating those who are unvaccinated.

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.There’s also a leaked memo indicating that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force is considering whether or not COVID vaccination status should be taken into account in deciding who gets ICU beds in case of shortages.

And then there’s Leilani Lutali, who has a stage 5 renal failure. She has received a letter from UCHealth telling her that doctors at the hospital refuse to perform surgery on her because she is “non-compliant” about getting the vaccine.

Lutali says she knows the risks and is willing to sign a waiver about the possible negative outcomes of her surgery. “It’s surgery, it’s invasive. I’ll sign a waiver for my life. I’m not sure why I can’t sign a waiver for the COVID shot,” says Lutali.

Lutali is not on a waiting list to receive a kidney ahead of children or other individuals. She will be getting a transplant with the help of her friend, Jaimee Fougner, who is ready and willing to donate her kidney. Yet, doctors are refusing to do the procedure.

Despite having a live donor who can give her a kidney, she is being refused a transplant because of her religious stance against taking any of the available COVID-19 vaccines. Lutali, 56, says she could not agree to be vaccinated because of the role that fetal cell lines played in some vaccine development.

They only found in September that COVID-19 vaccine is required for both the donor and recipient and religious exemption is not considered. (Related: UW Medicine DENIES life-saving heart transplant to patient because he won’t take heart-damaging COVID vaccines.)

Both women are Christians and object to taking the vaccine on religious grounds. “As a Christian, I can’t support anything that has to do with abortion of babies, and the sanctity of life for me is precious,” says Lutali.

Refusing to treat a patient because of discrimination is unethical

Determining whether or not it is ethical for doctors and hospitals to refuse providing their services rests on their intentions when turning people away and whether or not their decisions are consistent with the professional norms or established practices in the medical industry.

It would be unethical if the doctor refuses treatment out of anger, resentment or frustration.

Doctors and health care professionals are bound by their moral obligations to prevent illness and restore health for anyone without discrimination and despite certain objections that they may have about their patients.

These obligations stem from the foundations of medicine, and cultural expectations demand that everyone have equal access to healthcare. Once discrimination becomes a factor and interferes with the doctors’ ability to meet the obligation to provide safe and effective treatment to their patients, then refusing medical services may be an ethical issue.

Physician can’t refuse to treat unvaccinated patients if they can create safe environments and implement supporting procedures.

In the case of Lutali, denying her a life-saving procedure should set off red flags about the hospital. The way the doctors at UCHealth are handling her case is shameful and is against everything the Hippocratic oath sets to uphold.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

NBCNews.com

WakingTimes.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.