You ARE what you eat, and canola oil makes you FAT and DUMB

All dementia cases have a concurring theme, where the specialized cells in the brain that process and transmit information using chemical and electrical signals are disrupted and dying. Entire networks break down as their connections are clotting and clogged up with plaques, leading to brain cell suicide, also known as brain atrophy. Once this becomes widespread, brain volume is significantly decreased, and what follows is massive memory loss. That’s where evil canola oil comes in.

All canola oil, whether conventional, organic, or cold-pressed, coagulates over time, causing weight gain and memory loss, and here’s how. Canola oil causes plaques, clumps and build-ups between neurons, creating neurofibrillary tangles in the brain, leading to memory loss and early onset dementia, not to mention rapid weight gain, according to an in-depth study published by NIH.

Yet, most people eat canola oil every day, nearly every meal. They don’t realize it’s in NEARLY ALL processed food, restaurant food and those self-serve, prepared food counters (think egg salad, chicken salad, potato salad, macaroni salad, etc.)

If you don’t stop eating canola oil, even the organic kind, when will your brain function reach a tipping point, where the plaques spread like wildfire throughout the brain and you can no longer remember your relatives’ names?

Covid vaccines and canola oil are the FASTEST ways to clog your blood and suffer soon from spike protein syndrome and early onset dementia

Your vascular system plays a key role in delivering oxygen and nutrients to the brain, making the Covid vaccines a big NO-NO, since those injections introduce billions of microscopic spike particles that stick together in blood vessels, clogging the blood and thus limiting the flow of oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, including to the brain. Then imagine what happens when you add in canola oil that wrecks brain and blood function, leading to obesity and dementia.

It is common for the human brain to shrink a little with healthy aging, but it’s not normal for neurons to die off in mass. Dementia destroys vital neuron networking, such as metabolism, communication and repair, and damages the cerebral cortex (reasoning, language and social behavior hub) and the hippocampus (the memory hub). Eventually, the disease is fatal.

Did you know mice can suffer Alzheimer’s disease, just like humans? That’s why they are key to studies that help find the cure. The cure, so far, lives only in prevention. In the Temple University study done in 2017 on canola oil, researchers watched the mice get fat and dumb, quick. They published the study in Scientific Reports and after feeding the mice just two tablespoons of canola oil daily, it took only six months for the mice to put on significant weight, compared to the control group, which got a standard diet with zero canola.

The cognitive tests run on the mice found that the canola oil deeply affected short-term memory, working memory and learning ability. The canola oil was also eating away the protein that protects the brain from the plaques of Alzheimer’s from building up. In other words, the canola oil isn’t just causing ‘road blocks’ and ‘accidents’ in the brain, it’s removing all the safety mechanisms (red lights and stop signs) your brain has in place to protect itself. Here’s a very short and informative video about early onset dementia.

More than 80% of PROCESSED ORGANIC products contain blood-clogging, mind-numbing canola oil

There’s a reason canola oil is in so many products – it’s the cheapest preservative that also causes weight gain and dementia. This is proven by science. It makes corporations money while shortening human life and the quality of that life. Mix it with food and the food becomes “food stuff” that even cockroaches and ants won’t eat. Mold and fungus are staved off to prolong the shelf life of products, while the same chemicals from that rapeseed oil rip apart your brain cells and clog up the neuron networks. Plus, 90 percent of canola oil is GMO, adding deadly pesticides to the brain function decimation equation.

Walk into even healthier food stores like Trader Joes and Whole Foods, and you will find canola oil in eight out of every ten processed food products you pick up, maybe all ten, and it doesn’t matter if the product is organic and the canola oil is organic, because the end result is the same – an obese consumer who can’t even take care of themselves or remember their relatives.

Tips: No processed oils are good for the body, despite the reviews, but if you must cook with some, switch to organic grapeseed, sunflower or avocado oil (they have higher smoke points also), but avoid cooking olive oil. Remember, canola oil makes you fat and dumb, so avoid it at all costs. Read the ingredients on everything you buy, because sometimes they sneak it into the middle of the ingredients list.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own, thanks to “Western Medicine” and the scam artists who are perpetrating the entire nightmare of bad medical care.

S.D. Wells

