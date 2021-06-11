What do Covid-19 vaccines, canola oil and margarine have in common? They all clog your blood

When it comes to blood clots and coagulation, clotting factors are proteins found in the blood that work together to make a blood clot, to keep you from bleeding out. But what happens to humans when their blood clots unnaturally, where there is no cut, inside their blood vessels that deliver oxygen and nutrients to vital organs, including the brain? Nearly all medical doctors in America understand that when plaques and tangles in the tissues of the brain accumulate between nerve cells, the result is neurodegenerative. Science proves that these abnormal clusters of sticky chemical proteins and these “spike proteins” can quickly build up and block your brain signals, plus block your heart from doing its job, often leading to heart inflammation, as we’re seeing all across the United States like an epidemic itself, ever since the dirty Covid jabs began.

Now we have mountains of scientific evidence that Covid-19 vaccines, canola oil and margarine all cause plaques and proteins to form and coagulate in the arteries, veins and capillaries, causing blockages (think atherosclerosis) in the blood, leading to strokes, early onset dementia, and all kinds of other chronic damage to the body.

To make matters worse, blood flowing over these plaques and spike proteins, over the top of the blockages, that blood can clot also. Then, there’s the most dangerous outcome of blood blockages that occurs when the plaque finally ruptures or breaks down, and pieces get carried “downstream” in the blood, causing a heart attack or stroke, just like the vaccine “victims” are experiencing all over the world, who were perfectly healthy until they got stabbed with the China Flu jab.

Margarine and canola oil coagulate and cause blockages in the blood

Margarine contains trans-fats that coagulate and cause blockages in the blood. Margarine also contains chemicals and other artificial ingredients that are dangerous to your health and increase levels of LDL cholesterol. Big Food pushed margarine so hard for so long knowing all of this. Then came rapeseed oil, the most insidious 'non-food' item offered as food. Rapeseed oil was used as insecticide for ages, then some Canadian scientist lowered the deadly acid content just low enough for the evil FDA to say okay. Now 200 million Americans suck down blood-clogging canola oil with almost every processed meal and snack. It's everywhere, and it doesn't matter if it's "organic."

If you leave a bowl of canola oil outside for a month, not one single bug will go near it, and it will coagulate like rubber cement, thick and gooey, just like it does inside your body. That’s why so many food companies mix it in and process it with food, to extend shelf life, while shortening human life. It doesn’t ever spoil, but it does coagulate.

For this reason, margarine and canola oil cause rapid weight gain, memory loss, confusion and high blood pressure. This has been studied scientifically and proven. That’s why canola oil was touted as “heart healthy” for decades, to disguise the opposite fact that it destroys the heart by stressing it all day, every day.

Gene tampering danger alert: J&J Covid-19 vaccine can cause rare blood clots in the lungs, throat, stomach and brain

How many people need to die from Covid-19 vaccines before they are ALL RECALLED and put through rigorous safety and efficacy testing? This is complete madness inoculating every single human being on Earth (that’s their goal) with genetically altered genes from a laboratory that instruct human cells to uncontrollably produce spike proteins and blood-clogging prions. The virus has less than half of one percent kill rate, and the world is jumping at the chance to clog the blood that leads to the brain and cleansing organs.

A woman in Oregon developed rare blood clots in her brain, stomach, throat and lungs just 6 DAYS after getting stabbed with the Johnson & Johnson gene-tampering vaccine. Is that how you “stop the spread” of Covid, by stopping the spread of your blood throughout your body and brain? Doctors at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Oregon ran a CT scan on her brain and the chief medical officer said he saw severe blood clotting (with low platelets) all throughout her body.

Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab and are experiencing side effects, blood clots, adverse events, blindness, deafness or dementia (then have your loved ones help you). Now tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation. Plus, learn how to best prepare for the upcoming vaccine-induced wipeout.

S.D. Wells

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

