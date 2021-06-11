What do Covid-19 vaccines, canola oil and margarine have in common? They all clog your blood

When it comes to blood clots and coagulation, clotting factors are proteins found in the blood that work together to make a blood clot, to keep you from bleeding out. But what happens to humans when their blood clots unnaturally, where there is no cut, inside their blood vessels that deliver oxygen and nutrients to vital organs, including the brain? Nearly all medical doctors in America understand that when plaques and tangles in the tissues of the brain accumulate between nerve cells, the result is neurodegenerative. Science proves that these abnormal clusters of sticky chemical proteins and these “spike proteins” can quickly build up and block your brain signals, plus block your heart from doing its job, often leading to heart inflammation, as we’re seeing all across the United States like an epidemic itself, ever since the dirty Covid jabs began.

Now we have mountains of scientific evidence that Covid-19 vaccines, canola oil and margarine all cause plaques and proteins to form and coagulate in the arteries, veins and capillaries, causing blockages (think atherosclerosis) in the blood, leading to strokes, early onset dementia, and all kinds of other chronic damage to the body.

To make matters worse, blood flowing over these plaques and spike proteins, over the top of the blockages, that blood can clot also. Then, there’s the most dangerous outcome of blood blockages that occurs when the plaque finally ruptures or breaks down, and pieces get carried “downstream” in the blood, causing a heart attack or stroke, just like the vaccine “victims” are experiencing all over the world, who were perfectly healthy until they got stabbed with the China Flu jab.

Margarine and canola oil coagulate and cause blockages in the blood

Margarine contains trans-fats that coagulate and cause blockages in the blood. Margarine also contains chemicals and other artificial ingredients that are dangerous to your health and increase levels of LDL cholesterol. Big Food pushed margarine so hard for so long knowing all of this. Then came rapeseed oil, the most insidious ‘non-food’ item offered as food. Rapeseed oil was used as insecticide for ages, then some Canadian scientist lowered the deadly acid content just low enough for the evil FDA to say okay. Now 200 million Americans suck down blood-clogging canola oil with almost every processed meal and snack. It’s everywhere, and it doesn’t matter if it’s “organic.”

If you leave a bowl of canola oil outside for a month, not one single bug will go near it, and it will coagulate like rubber cement, thick and gooey, just like it does inside your body. That’s why so many food companies mix it in and process it with food, to extend shelf life, while shortening human life. It doesn’t ever spoil, but it does coagulate.

For this reason, margarine and canola oil cause rapid weight gain, memory loss, confusion and high blood pressure. This has been studied scientifically and proven. That’s why canola oil was touted as “heart healthy” for decades, to disguise the opposite fact that it destroys the heart by stressing it all day, every day.

Gene tampering danger alert: J&J Covid-19 vaccine can cause rare blood clots in the lungs, throat, stomach and brain

How many people need to die from Covid-19 vaccines before they are ALL RECALLED and put through rigorous safety and efficacy testing? This is complete madness inoculating every single human being on Earth (that’s their goal) with genetically altered genes from a laboratory that instruct human cells to uncontrollably produce spike proteins and blood-clogging prions. The virus has less than half of one percent kill rate, and the world is jumping at the chance to clog the blood that leads to the brain and cleansing organs.

A woman in Oregon developed rare blood clots in her brain, stomach, throat and lungs just 6 DAYS after getting stabbed with the Johnson & Johnson gene-tampering vaccine. Is that how you “stop the spread” of Covid, by stopping the spread of your blood throughout your body and brain? Doctors at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Oregon ran a CT scan on her brain and the chief medical officer said he saw severe blood clotting (with low platelets) all throughout her body.

Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab and are experiencing side effects, blood clots, adverse events, blindness, deafness or dementia (then have your loved ones help you). Now tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation. Plus, learn how to best prepare for the upcoming vaccine-induced wipeout.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

BleedingDisorders.com

WarRoom.org

Related Posts