6 Out of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in New South Wales were VACCINATED

Six of the seven people who recently died from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in the eastern Australian state of New South Wales were vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, New South Wales Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr. Marianne Gale announced that the state recorded seven new COVID 19-related deaths overnight. Gale made this announcement during a press conference with members of the state government, including Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard of the ruling Liberal Party.

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.“As the minister said, tragically today, we announce the deaths of seven people who have lost their lives to COVID-19, four women and three men,” said Gale. “One person was not vaccinated. Three people had received one dose of a COVID vaccine and three people had received two doses of a COVID vaccine.”

Gale tried to argue that their deaths were not a sign that the COVID-19 vaccines do not work. She said all of the seven individuals had underlying health conditions, and she tried to argue that their age made them more susceptible to the virus. One person was in their 40s, another in their 50s, two were in their 70s, two in their 80s and the last person who died was in their 90s.

The health officer further tried to argue that some of the vaccinated people who died got infected with COVID-19 just days after they received their doses.

“So we know in a number of cases, unfortunately, the vaccine didn’t have enough time to provide the protection that we would have wanted,” said Gale.

The health officer ended her statement by urging people to get vaccinated.

“We know that vaccines are highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and death,” claimed Gale. “And so if you haven’t already done so, please, please do book in for your vaccination.”

New South Wales government still pushing residents to get vaccinated

During the same press conference, New South Wales government ministers announced that the state had just hit a full vaccination rate of 60.4 percent. The government recently announced that some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions will be rolled back once the state hits a 70 percent full vaccination rate. Estimates suggest this will happen by Oct. 11.

Gale’s boss, Hazzard, tried to urge state residents to keep getting vaccinated, claiming that vaccinations were the only “way out of this.”

“You need to go and get vaccinated as quickly as possible. You’re kidding yourself if you think you don’t need to get vaccinated, because it may well be you that gets the virus and dies, or ends up in a hospital ICU,” said Hazzard. “It may be you that passes on the virus to your family or your friends and see the responsibility then fall upon your shoulders for the death of one of your close friends or family.”

Hazzard then went on to attack New South Wales residents who were skeptical about taking the rushed, experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccines. He claimed some of them were just waiting for a particular type of vaccine, which is why many do not want to take the ones already available in Australia.

“There’s been a little bit of pickiness and choosiness,” said Hazzard. “When you’re going to have your flu shot, you don’t ask what brand it is. We never have. Go and have the vaccine that’s available because whatever vaccine is available is the best one to keep you safe.” (Related: Australian doctor SUSPENDED over social media posts questioning COVID-19 policies, treatment and vaccines.)

During the same conference, Hazzard announced increased lockdown restrictions for two local government areas in New South Wales that had an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. Those two areas had plans to come out of lockdown.

Hazzard also announced that there may be further restrictions on three other local government areas.

“These decisions are not made lightly,” said Hazzard. “There’s more work to do and the public health team will do that work.”

The seven new deaths put the state’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths during this post-vaccine outbreak at 316. Before the proliferation of vaccines, the state only recorded 56 deaths due to COVID-19.

Learn more about the number of people dying because of the COVID-19 vaccines in Australia and other parts of the world at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

SkyNews.com.au 1

SkyNews.com.au 2

9News.com.au 1

9News.com.au 2

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.