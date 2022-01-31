CDC declares covid vaccines will be an endless treadmill of injections – and if you ever stop, you will be immediately labeled “unvaccinated”

In her announcement, Rochelle Walensky, head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), revealed that people who do not get every single booster shot from the government will no longer be considered “up to date” on their vaccinations.

This means that Americans will now need at least three injections – and likely an entire lifetime of them – in order to stay in compliance with the government’s ever-shifting definition of “fully vaccinated.”

“What we are really working to do is pivot our language so that everyone is as up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines as they personally could be, should be based on when they got their last vaccine,” Walensky said.

“So, importantly right now we are pivoting our language, we really want to make sure people are up to date.”

Walensky had earlier promised that the definition of fully vaccinated was never going to change to include booster shots. It turns out that she lied, as government officials often do.

Covid shots: massive profits and mass depopulation in one fell swoop

While Walensky insists that the change is only meant to make U.S. policy “consistent with how public health has historically viewed or even talked about how we recommend vaccines,” it is obvious that this will not be the case.

Instead, government agencies will likely try to use the new “up to date” CDC policy to force people into taking at least three injections in order to keep their “vaccine passports” fully up to date.

The CDC, in fact, is already aggressively pushing the third booster as if it is a normal part of the fully vaccinated regimen. Having just two shots, in other words, is no longer enough.

“These reports add more evidence to the importance of being up to date with [COVID-19] vaccinations,” Walensky said. “That means getting your primary series and getting boosted when eligible to protect against severe COVID-19.”

“There are still millions of people who are eligible for a booster dose and have not yet received one. As we continue to face the omicron variant representing over 99 percent of infections in the United States today, I urge all who are eligible to get their booster shot to get it as soon as possible.”

Part of it is about generating more profits for the pharmaceutical industry, which has generated billions upon billions of dollars since the start of the plandemic. The other part is about eugenics and depopulation.

“We have to make sure everybody gets their full dosage of the poison so we can reduce our surplus population,” wrote someone at the Daily Exposé about what the government is really saying with its booster shot push.

“We don’t care if the economy collapses in the meantime, and we are ready to go to war against Russia to introduce a quicker method of population reduction.”

Someone else wrote that he is sick and tired of all this vaccine nonsense, seeing as how there are safe and effective cures like ivermectin already readily available to the public – if only the government would let people access them.

“Search for c19ivermectin on your search engine,” wrote another person, referring to the c19ivermectin.com website.

“On that website you will find as of right now there are 142 studies. 93 of them are peer reviewed about curing covid19 with ivermectin. These are undeniable evidences. Get your ivermectin before it is too late https://ivmpharmacy.com.”

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

c19ivermectin.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

