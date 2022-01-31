Pfizer sweeps in to control the FDA and facilitate sweeping redactions of the court-ordered disclosure of their vaccine injury data

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide the safety data on Pfizer’s experimental covid-19 vaccine. It’s now clearer than ever that the vaccine has serious safety issues and does not stop covid-19 diagnoses, hospitalizations or mortality. However, the FDA claimed the safety data could not be released for another twenty years!

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman disagreed and ordered the release of the documents at the rate of 55,000 pages per month, an endeavor that would take approximately eight months. The FDA appealed on behalf of Pfizer, claiming that the request would take seventy-five years to process! Pfizer and the FDA lost the high-profile case and judge Pittman ordered the release of the information, demanding transparency.

Pfizer trying to collude with FDA, redact their vaccine safety data

Now Pfizer is sweeping in with droves of lawyers to control how the FDA releases their vaccine safety data. Just two weeks after the directive, Pfizer asked the federal court to allow the company to intervene in the FDA’s disclosure of their documents. Pfizer lawyers want to ensure that certain information is not “disclosed inappropriately” under the FOIA request. Pfizer wants to hire its own team of internal regulators to help the FDA sift through the documents and withhold certain information and make additional redactions.

According to the court filings, Pfizer “seeks leave to intervene in this action for the limited purpose of ensuring that information exempt from disclosure under FOIA is adequately protected as FDA complies with this Court’s order.” The FDA is also asking the court to allow Pfizer to police the release of its own safety data, “due to the unprecedented speed with which the Court has ordered FDA to process the records at issue.”

In fact, the FDA said they anticipate that Pfizer will coordinate with the agency to satisfy the company’s views, and ensure that certain records are not made public. Department of Justice lawyers wrote, “FDA anticipates that coordination with Pfizer to obtain the company’s views as to which portions of the records are subject to Exemption 4, the Trade Secrets Act, 18 U.S.C. § 1905, or other statutory protections will be a necessary component of the agency’s endeavors to meet the extraordinary exigencies of this case.”

Pfizer plans to fight against the court-ordered transparency of their second-degree murder operation

The Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency immediately saw right through the FDA’s ploy to conceal critical pharmacovigilance data. “Even though the FDA has more than sufficient resources to expeditiously produce the requested documents, and the agency has repeatedly stated its commitment to protecting Pfizer’s interests, Pfizer could still [be allowed to] assist the FDA with expediting release of the requested documents,” the plaintiffs warned. “Pfizer, however, provides no reason why it needs to intervene in this matter to render that purported assistance. Nor can Plaintiff discern why Pfizer needs to intervene in this matter to assist the FDA with expediting release of the requested documents—it can render this assistance without intervening.”

The first release of the Pfizer documents prove that the FDA and Pfizer knew that the vaccine was killing thousands of people and injuring countless others approximately one year ago. While it is unproven that the FDA and Pfizer premeditated these crimes against humanity, the act of pushing the vaccine further onto an unsuspecting public could still be lawfully considered multiple counts of second-degree murder. Second degree murder is codified in law as being “caused by the offender’s reckless conduct that displays an obvious lack of concern for human life.”

Pfizer said they intend to comply with the January 6 court order and do not “presently intend to move the Court to reconsider.” Bound by the court order, Pfizer said they are “not in a position at this time” to waive their responsibilities. However, they did leave the possibility open that they would reject the court order “at a later time” if “circumstances change.” On January 28, Judge Pittman will hear Pfizer’s arguments as they try to work with the FDA to redact and conceal the vaccine injury data on their experimental covid-19 vaccines.

