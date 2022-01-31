Pfizer sweeps in to control the FDA and facilitate sweeping redactions of the court-ordered disclosure of their vaccine injury data

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide the safety data on Pfizer’s experimental covid-19 vaccine. It’s now clearer than ever that the vaccine has serious safety issues and does not stop covid-19 diagnoses, hospitalizations or mortality. However, the FDA claimed the safety data could not be released for another twenty years!

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman disagreed and ordered the release of the documents at the rate of 55,000 pages per month, an endeavor that would take approximately eight months. The FDA appealed on behalf of Pfizer, claiming that the request would take seventy-five years to process! Pfizer and the FDA lost the high-profile case and judge Pittman ordered the release of the information, demanding transparency.

Pfizer trying to collude with FDA, redact their vaccine safety data

Now Pfizer is sweeping in with droves of lawyers to control how the FDA releases their vaccine safety data. Just two weeks after the directive, Pfizer asked the federal court to allow the company to intervene in the FDA’s disclosure of their documents. Pfizer lawyers want to ensure that certain information is not “disclosed inappropriately” under the FOIA request. Pfizer wants to hire its own team of internal regulators to help the FDA sift through the documents and withhold certain information and make additional redactions.

According to the court filings, Pfizer “seeks leave to intervene in this action for the limited purpose of ensuring that information exempt from disclosure under FOIA is adequately protected as FDA complies with this Court’s order.” The FDA is also asking the court to allow Pfizer to police the release of its own safety data, “due to the unprecedented speed with which the Court has ordered FDA to process the records at issue.”

In fact, the FDA said they anticipate that Pfizer will coordinate with the agency to satisfy the company’s views, and ensure that certain records are not made public. Department of Justice lawyers wrote, “FDA anticipates that coordination with Pfizer to obtain the company’s views as to which portions of the records are subject to Exemption 4, the Trade Secrets Act, 18 U.S.C. § 1905, or other statutory protections will be a necessary component of the agency’s endeavors to meet the extraordinary exigencies of this case.”

Pfizer plans to fight against the court-ordered transparency of their second-degree murder operation

The Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency immediately saw right through the FDA’s ploy to conceal critical pharmacovigilance data. “Even though the FDA has more than sufficient resources to expeditiously produce the requested documents, and the agency has repeatedly stated its commitment to protecting Pfizer’s interests, Pfizer could still [be allowed to] assist the FDA with expediting release of the requested documents,” the plaintiffs warned. “Pfizer, however, provides no reason why it needs to intervene in this matter to render that purported assistance. Nor can Plaintiff discern why Pfizer needs to intervene in this matter to assist the FDA with expediting release of the requested documents—it can render this assistance without intervening.”

The first release of the Pfizer documents prove that the FDA and Pfizer knew that the vaccine was killing thousands of people and injuring countless others approximately one year ago. While it is unproven that the FDA and Pfizer premeditated these crimes against humanity, the act of pushing the vaccine further onto an unsuspecting public could still be lawfully considered multiple counts of second-degree murder. Second degree murder is codified in law as being “caused by the offender’s reckless conduct that displays an obvious lack of concern for human life.”

Pfizer said they intend to comply with the January 6 court order and do not “presently intend to move the Court to reconsider.” Bound by the court order, Pfizer said they are “not in a position at this time” to waive their responsibilities. However, they did leave the possibility open that they would reject the court order “at a later time” if “circumstances change.” On January 28, Judge Pittman will hear Pfizer’s arguments as they try to work with the FDA to redact and conceal the vaccine injury data on their experimental covid-19 vaccines.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

Aaronsiri.substack.com

NaturalNews.com

Law.Cornell.edu

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.