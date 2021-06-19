Kevin McCarthy: media helped cover up possible lab origin of coronavirus

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) posted to Facebook that he believes the “mainstream media” and tech companies have been suppressing the narrative that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) may have originated in a Chinese lab as opposed to Chinese bats at a wet market.

During the early stages of the plandemic going into the 2020 election cycle, fake news outlets diligently sidestepped the lab origin theory, calling it a “conspiracy theory” without merit. Now that many more people are starting to accept it, however, the media outlets that tried to cover it up look pretty darn dumb.

“The coronavirus likely came from a lab in China,” McCarthy wrote in the post. “This is a truth that elites in the mainstream media and Big Tech companies helped cover-up for over a year.”

At this point, there are only three options concerning the Chinese Virus. It either came from bats, came from a lab, or does not exist outside of vaccines, which some believe is how people become infected with viruses in the first place. McCarthy subscribes to the second viewpoint and many others now agree with him.

Media, tech monopolies are costing people their lives

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow spoke to Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson the other day about this same issue, warning that media corruption will continue to propagate the notion that the Wuhan Flu just crept up on us all out of nowhere when the reality is that it was hatched by evildoers as part of a global plot.

Marlow explained that many of the major media conglomerates, including NBCABC and Disney, do business with China and thus do not want to offend the country or its leaders by telling any truth about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

“If they are not in China yet, they want to be in China someday soon,” Marlow contends. “And we’ve already outsourced so much of our free speech to places like YouTube.”

Science is also being outsourced to China, Marlow warns, the World Health Organization (WHO) perhaps being the most prominent in this regard. From the beginning, the WHO has parroted whatever China told it to concerning the Chinese Virus, and this is what the world used as “evidence” to support lockdowns, face masks and now, injections.

“We were told that Johnson was kicked off because he defied the World Health Organization, the same World Health Organization that’s basically a subsidiary of China, Tucker,” Marlow explained.

“Why did Dr. Tedros, a guy who is not a medical doctor, how come he is the most powerful doctor in the world today? Well, he was China’s pick, even after he botched the response to a cholera outbreak in Africa. The list goes on and on.”

While there are independent media outlets sprouting up to take their place, the big guys are still running the show in ways that are leaving the general public in the dark as to the real culprits behind the plandemic, which include cronies within our own government.

Tony Fauci might as well be Xi Jinping, seeing as how Fauci has been shilling for the communist Chinese regime for many decades.

“As you correctly know, it is not enough just to build your own Twitter, because these places are monopolies, which is why it’s so important that people start using antitrust, thinking about breaking up these companies,” Marlow further told Carlson.

“But when they are trusting PolitiFact and Mark Zuckerberg with their science and not the actual doctors, we know that the system is broken, and now it’s potentially costing lives.”

More related news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

DrEddyMD.com

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.