Anti-thrombosis pharmaceutical drug desirudin is made from venom of LEECHES

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.It has come to our attention that a popular pharmaceutical drug for treating blood clots is made from the genetically modified (GMO) venom of leeches.

Desirudin (IPRIVASK) is a selective and near-irreversible inhibitor of thrombin that some doctors were using to treat Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients with blood clots.

Desirudin is a blood thinner and thus worked well in some applications to prevent patients with serious COVID from potentially dying due to a thrombotic event.

According to ToxinTech, a biotechnology startup that specializes in cataloging animal venom peptides for drug research purposes, desirudin is made from the venom of the European medicinal leech (Hirudo medicinalis).

A similar drug product called lepirudin (REFLUDAN), which binds irreversibly to thrombin, is also made from European medicinal leech venom.

Desirudin is administered to prevent venous thrombotic events from occurring, while lepirudin is used for anticoagulation in heparin-associated thrombocytopenia, as well as to treat thromboembolic disease.

Is the deep state architecting bioweapons out of animal venom, then unveiling the cure in form of anti-venom drugs?

As we reported the other day, Dr. Bryan Ardis dropped a major bombshell on how the Fauci Flu may actually be a snake disease as opposed to a bat disease as was long claimed.

There is speculation that covid may actually be some sort of GMO snake venom poison, which would explain why monoclonal antibodies, an anti-venom class of drugs, work well to beat it.

It is almost like COVID is a “snake bite,” and monoclonal antibodies are the anti-venom used to stop that snake bit from killing – which is what snake bites are designed to do, of course.

Chicago-based cardiologist Dr. Sandeep Nathan utilized similar animal venom drugs in the early days of the plandemic to treat patients at risk of dying from covid-related blood clots.

“There is an acute inflammatory response, increasing blood clotting and cardiac involvement,” revealed Dr. Neica Goldberg, medical director at New York University‘s Women’s Heart Program, about how COVID is more of a cardiovascular disease as opposed to a respiratory disease.

At the time, Nathan also admitted that animal venom drugs have been in use for quite some time, particularly in the field of cardiovascular medicine.

“Several hundred thousand heart attacks occur in the United States every year, and a significant proportion of these heart attacks are treated with agents, which unbeknownst to both the physician and patient, are actually derived from animal venom,” he is quoted as saying.

“There’s a bit of a misconception that drug development, particularly with antiplatelets or anticoagulants, is now passé – that we’ve discovered everything that we need to know. In my opinion, nothing could be further from the truth.”

As the layers get peeled back, more becomes clear about what is, and has been, going on for who even knows how long with venom and anti-venom outbreaks, epidemics, and now plandemics.

Could it be that the deep state is developing deadly diseases out of animal venom, only to then unveil the cure in the form of anti-venom drugs, all while profiting from both sides of the war? It sure seems that way, huh?

“Drug makers cannot make a treatment without identifying what they are targeting at,” wrote someone at Natural News in response to the revelations made by Dr. Ardis about the anti-venom components of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies.

“That means if Dr. Ardis found out that the toxins in fact are synthetic venom, those companies which develop the antibody treatment knew they were developing antibodies against venom (a hybrid: venom + HIV).”

More related news coverage can be found at Toxins.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

ToxinTech.com

CNN.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.