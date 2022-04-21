Federal judge strikes down national mask mandate covering airports, airplanes and other public travel

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa has voided the Biden regime's national mask mandate covering airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

According to Mizelle’s ruling, United States health officials exceeded their authority in issuing the mandates. The appointee of President Donald Trump also said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify the mandate, and did not following proper rulemaking procedures in issuing it.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle explained that the only remedy is to vacate the entire rule across the country because ending it specifically and only for the group of people that filed the lawsuit is impossible.

“A limited remedy would be no remedy at all,” the judge said, adding that the courts have full authority to make a decision like this against the wishes of the CDC and other “public health” institutions.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” Mizelle further wrote.

Mizelle’s ruling follows that of a judge in Germany that last summer ruled mask mandates to be both illegal and harmful.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) declined to comment when asked if the government is planning to appeal the ruling.

Southwest Airlines CEO says “masks don’t add much, if anything”

In a statement on Twitter, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the ruling and celebrated its implications for reinstating the freedom to travel without having to wear an oppressive and useless muzzle.

“Great to see a federal judge in Florida follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate,” DeSantis wrote. “Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end.”

The CDC’s mask mandate was set to expire on the same day as Mizelle’s ruling, however the agency once again extended it, this time blaming the new BA.2 “subvariant” of the Omicron (Moronic) variant of the Fauci Flu, which does not actually exist.

For many months now, Americans and even large corporations such as Southwest have been calling for the mask mandates to end. Wearing a face covering, or covid veil, does absolutely nothing to promote health, it turns out, and even Southwest Airlines CEO Robert E. Jordan agrees.

“Masks don’t add much, if anything,” Jordan stated back in December during a hearing on the matter (watch below):

The lawsuit that Mizelle’s ruled on was filed last July by two plaintiffs and the Health Freedom Defense Fund, which is described in the judge’s order as a nonprofit organization that “opposes laws and regulations that force individuals to submit to the administration of medical products, procedures and devices against their will.”

“A judge that follows the law and not make it up for those that hate our country is very refreshing,” wrote a commenter in response to a new piece about the ruling. “I’m sure the psychos will be going after her.”

“You can bet the Biden clown posse is ‘judge shopping’ as we speak,” wrote another. “But let’s hope it holds.”

“And how many patriots got kicked off planes, abused or beaten because they didn’t wear the illegal and useless Covid costume the exact way they were told to?” asked someone else.

Another commenter wrote that now is the time for a federal judge to send Tony Fauci and his fellow co-conspirators of the plandemic straight to jail, where they should be forced to do hard labor until their deaths.

More related news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

