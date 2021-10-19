Boeing employees planning #FreedomFlu sickout Fridays in response to covid “vaccine” mandate

Leaked documents suggest that another mass “sickout” event will soon take place, this time at Boeing, which recently threatened its unvaccinated employees with termination if they refuse to get shot for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Several Boeing employees in Seattle reportedly sent Human Events copies of internal documents showing that so-called #FreedomFlu sickouts are set to commence in response to the company’s refusal to tolerate non-injected workers at its facilities.

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System“Boeing has acted in bad faith and knew months ago that they were going to mandate us at the end of the year,” one of the memos reads. “They told us it was going to happen.”

“They are now leading the world to believe we have ample time to make a decision by Dec. 8th. That’s a lie. We are now protesting at the union and we are now doing the #FreedomFlu.”

Another posted image shows a laminated sign stating that there will be a “Right to Choose Sickout” event happening every Friday starting on Oct. 15 and continuing indefinitely.

“The deadline for employees of the aerospace giant to get the shot is December 8,” reported The Post Millennial. “The policy will apply to the approximately 140,000 employees throughout the company.”

Boeing’s union workers say company “acted in bad faith” about mandate

Information obtained by Human Events says that union workers at Boeing are really upset at the company because it “acted in bad faith” concerning the possibility of a mandate.

For months, these union workers were led to believe that their leadership was fighting the mandates and working on a compromise. At the very least, they were expecting that a test-out option would be provided for them to avoid having to get injected.

In a message to his members in the October issue of the union’s paper “Aero Mechanic,” International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 751 President Jon Holden explained that “the reality is our members are polarized on this issue.”

“It is our responsibility to defend and advocate for all our members including those who can’t or won’t accept the vaccine,” Holden added.

Any Boeing employee who is not “fully vaccinated” is being forced to get the first dose of Moderna no later than October 27, or the first dose of Pfizer no later than November 3. Anyone who chooses the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) single dose jab will have until November 24 to get it.

“A failure to meet the vaccine requirements by the due date would result in an involuntary resignation, not a termination for cause,” internal Boeing company emails obtained by The Post Millennial explain.

“It is considered a resignation and would not result in any variation of policy for pay out of VAC, PTO, SL, Pension, 401K.”

The same email went on to say Boeing wants to retain all of its employees, but that many of them “have strong feelings around the recent company response to the Executive order implementing a Vaccine Requirement.”

Unless a Boeing employee is able to submit a proper medical or religious exemption from getting the injections, he or she “may be released from the company,” further explained an image from the company’s presentation that was delivered via webcast from management to employees.

All Boeing employees are free to seek an exemption “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief,” though anyone who qualifies is being told that he or she will have to “undergo frequent testing for COVID-19 (and) … present a negative test result upon request.”

Boeing claims that it has no choice but to abide by “President Biden’s recent executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccines for federal contractors.”

More related news about Fauci Flu fascism can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ThePostMillennial.com

DrEddyMD.com

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.