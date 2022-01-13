Former Pfizer VP Mike Yeadon declares covid vaccines are “toxic by design” – they’re weapons to reduce global population

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.The Corona Investigative Committee in Germany held an online session that was attended by Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer, who shared the latest damning evidence about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Yeadon has become something of a “conspiracy theorist,” at least in the eyes of the establishment. Despite working at Pfizer in an executive-level position for more than three decades, Yeadon does not believe that his former employer’s injections are safe or effective.

In fact, Yeadon is not necessarily convinced that the Fauci Flu even exists as claimed. If by some off chance it is something more than just a nasty seasonal flu, it still is not even close to being as deadly as the media and governments continue to claim it is.

“It turns out that it’s not a particularly lethal virus, if it exists,” Yeadon stated during the symposium. “Or it’s about the same as a bad seasonal influenza.”

Everything from the PCR tests to the masks to the idea of “asymptomatic spread” is fraudulent, Yeadon warns. PCR tests “don’t tell you anything,” he says, and cloth masks “if anything make you more likely to catch an unusual bacterial pneumonia because you’re breathing through a filthy cloth.”

As for the blue masks, these are nothing more than splash guards. Their purpose, Yeadon says, is “to stop blood and bodily fluid from going into the nose and mouth of the attending worker” at the hospital.

“They’ve never been for filtering your breath, and they obviously don’t do so,” Yeadon says about the blue masks – watch the interview below:

https://www.brighteon.com/f879d865-e078-4dab-9f88-e8d1f348b14f

Covid jabs are a depopulation and destabilization plot to usher in a Great Reset

The so-called “vaccines” are perhaps the most offensive component of the sham, though. These, Yeadon says, were “always going to harm people” because of the horrible way they were designed.

Not only is messenger RNA (mRNA) technology completely new and experimental, but the encoding that was done to have the shots target just the outside of the spike protein makes them exceptionally dangerous.

“By choosing this design, the range of outcomes is probably 1,000 times worse than it would be for a conventional vaccine,” Yeadon says about the mRNA jabs.

Another thing is the fact that not every vial of alleged vaccine contains the same ratio of components or even the same components at all. Some people seem to be receiving exceptionally lethal concoctions while others appear to be getting a placebo.

Yeadon also says that two people who receive the exact same injection might experience different outcomes. One person might have no negative effects while the other ends up dying – think Russian roulette.

Yeadon previously spoke out against the safety and efficacy claims for his former employer’s jabs, warning that there is “clear evidence of fraud.”

Not only do the jabs not provide any real protection against covid, but they are highly dangerous. They do not prevent infection or spread, and at best, we are told, merely help to lessen symptoms.

If these were true vaccines, vaccinated people would experience a lower viral load than unvaccinated people. The reality, though, is that viral loads tend to be the same in both groups – so what are the jabs actually doing?

In Yeadon’s view, the whole thing seems to be a widespread plot by those who control the financial systems of the world to destroy economies, supply chains and society at large in order to usher in a new age.

Part of this plot involves massively depopulating the planet, which will largely be accomplished by the injections. There will be other fallout from broken supply chains that lead to mass starvation and societal chaos as well.

“This is a conspiracy led by the central banking clique and their clients to take over the world,” Yeadon says.

“Once they’ve done that, destroyed the economy … a great financial reset which will have us using our vax passes and digital ID, and central bank digital currency … you won’t like those, you really wont. It’ll be the end of cash and any privacy for any transactions.”

Yeadon says that if depopulation of the planet is one of the goals, then “the setup is so perfect.”

“The current so-called ‘good’ batches could be batches with code to activate long-term adverse events,” suggested one commenter at Brighteon about the potentially different outcomes of jabs from different production lots. “One can’t be sure a good batch is a good batch?”

Another asked God to protect Dr. Yeadon and others like him who are risking their lives by coming forward to tell the truth about this evil plot.

Be sure to watch the full symposium up above to hear more from Dr. Yeadon and the others who participated in the talk.

The latest WuFlu news can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Brighteon.com

DrEddyMD.com

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.