Bombshell data from 145 countries show that covid vaccines INCREASE covid-19 associated sickness and death

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.The most coercive vaccine program in the history of the world has yielded terrifying results across 145 different countries. Data from these heavily-vaccinated countries show that covid vaccines increase both the total COVID-19 case load per million and the total number of deaths associated with COVID-19. This statistical trend of depopulation occurred in approximately 88% of the countries studied. This increase in cases and deaths is a direct result of the causal impact of the vaccine rollout.

These findings are derived from an independent analysis, titled, “Worldwide Bayesian Causal Impact Analysis of Vaccine Administration on Deaths and Cases Associated with COVID-19: A Big Data Analysis of 145 Countries.” The source data is collected from Our World in Data and analyzed by Kyle Beattie. This independent analysis has been ignored by the CDC, the FDA and the NIH since October of 2021. As a result, the intent of these government agencies is becoming clearer by the day.

Vaccine mandate did not lead to herd immunity, caused spike in covid-19 cases and deaths instead

The vaccine was sold to the public as the “key to getting back our freedoms.” Lock downs, restrictions, mandates and other threats to civil liberties and individual rights were used by totalitarian governments to coerce maximum compliance with this medical experiment. The pharmaceutical companies, the politicians, Big Tech and the corporate media promised that these new mRNA vaccines would reduce symptoms across the population and thereby reduce the number of covid cases and deaths associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome. However, after a year of pushing vaccines on the public through unlawful mandates, the opposite is proving true.

This statistical analysis used standard computing procedures to determine the causal effect of vaccine administration on two dependent variables that have been measured throughout the covid-19 scandal. The results of the analysis were troubling. The statistical analysis found that causal impacts of the vaccine on covid-19 cases range from -46% to +12240%, with an average causal impact of +260.88%. Additionally, causal impacts of the vaccine on covid-19 associated deaths range from -19% to +19015%, with an average causal impact of +463.13%. At the worst end of the spectrum, 80% of the COVID deaths in the UK in December 2021 were in fully vaccinated people.

This uptick in covid-19 cases and deaths comes even after the CDC ordered laboratories to use PCR tests with lower cycle thresholds for people who are vaccinated. The CDC even called on laboratories to stop reporting covid-19 cases in the vaccinated. But covid-19 testing programs continued, regardless, and covid-19 began to describe various mild to severe illnesses in both the vaccinated and unvaccinated, with different variants cropping up in the population.

With their mandates and false narratives, governments routinely violate the Nuremberg code, causing DEMOCIDE

Even though there is enough vaccine coverage for herd immunity to be realized, (if the vaccines neutralized the threat), “fully vaccinated” and “boosted” people continue to suffer from enhanced respiratory disease, cardiovascular issues, and other vaccine injuries. In the US, covid-19 vaccines are associated with a 38% increase in cases (per million) and a 31% increase in deaths associated with covid-19 (per million). Governments have forced a false vaccine narrative onto the population, repeatedly violating the Nuremberg Code and forcing democide onto families across the country.

As this medical experiment continues to fail, totalitarian governments continue to use mandates and threats to punish the very people who refuse to accept LIES, coercion, immune depletion, cardiovascular injury and potential DEATH. Instead of forcing a pharmaceutical narrative onto the public, policy makers must look objectively at the cold hard data and warn the public about the disastrous effects of the first three rounds of the covid-19 vaccine experiment.

Vaccine deaths per million by continent

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

Vectornews.github.io

DailyExpose.com

DrEddyMD.com

Elevate Your Health with Moringa

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.