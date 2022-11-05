Tampons, including “organic” brands, found to contain toxic PFAS (fluorine) chemicals

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.new report from the group Mamavation reveals that many popular tampon brands, including a few organic brands, are reportedly contaminated with detectable levels of fluorine in the form of PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

In partnership with EHN.org, Mamavation tested 23 different tampon products in a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-certified lab, five of which tested positive for PFAS at levels ranging from 19 parts per million (ppm) to 28 ppm.

The five brands in question, two of which are labeled as “organic,” include the following:

  • Maxim Hygiene Organic Cotton Cardboard Applicator Tampons
  • OrganYc Complete Protection Tampons (made with organic cotton)
  • Playtex SPORT Regular & Super Tampons
  • Tampax Cardboard Applicator Unscented Tampons
  • Up & Up (Target Brand) Regular Tampons

The research was funded in part by EHN.org, while Pete Myers, chief scientist at Environmental Health Sciences, which publishes Environmental Health News, reviewed the findings before publishing.

The resulting report was part of a larger investigation into consumer products at large that contain PFAS, including sports clothing and makeup. (Related: Many fast-food wrappers are also loaded with deadly PFAS and other toxic chemicals.)

Many consumer products contain PFAS, EDCs, BPA and more

What makes PFAS and fluorine so noxious is that they fall into the category of “forever chemicals,” meaning they take a very long time, if ever, to decompose. Their accumulation inside the human body is linked to all sorts of health conditions including cancer and birth defects.

Keep in mind that PFAS represent just one class of chemicals among many that are found in tampons and other consumer products. Another is endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) such as phthalates and bisphenol-A, also known as BPA.

“We know more than enough about low-dose toxicities of PFAS compounds and other cited contaminants to be certain that detectable quantities in tampons are unjustifiable,” says Terrence Collins, Teresa Heinz Professor of Green Chemistry & Director of the Institute for Green Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University.

Other popular products that were found to contain PFAS include yoga pants, legging, and even “clean beauty” brands of makeup that are advertised as being safe and natural.

Even period underwear was found by the investigative team to contain PFAS indicators. Of the 17 pairs tested, 11 of them showed detectable levels of fluorine.

The health impacts of all this PFAS, especially in women’s sensitive areas, is still somewhat unknown. What we do know is that these persistent chemicals have the ability “to impact almost every organ of the body,” according to Linda S. Birnbaum, Scientist Emeritus and Former Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program.

“The vagina is an incredibly vascular area and dermal exposure is often higher there than in other places of the body,” Birnbaum added in a statement to Mamavation.

One of the reasons why PFAS chemicals are used in consumer products like fast-food packaging and women’s hygiene products is because they help to prevent oils and liquids from seeping through. These chemicals act as a protective barrier, in other words.

PFAS are now an environmental concern as well, with hunters in some areas of the country having to avoid areas where PFAS contamination is highest.

“Everybody that’s hunted, it’s already in our systems,” said Joe Lefebvre, a former hunter from Maine, to a local news affiliate in his area.

“We’ve been eating bird, turkey, deer for years here. So everybody’s contaminated. There’s no question about it.”

Several of Lefebvre’s neighbors were tested and found to have high levels of PFAS in their systems. He is still personally waiting on his own results.

Want to keep up with the latest news about chemical toxins in consumer products? You can do so at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

WGME.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.