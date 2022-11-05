“Official speak” expert uncovers NEW EVIDENCE that proves COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab

The coded messages discovered by language specialist Toy Reid hidden within reports from the Chinese lab included cryptic references to a “grave situation,” “hidden dangers” and “severe consequences.” This discovery provides new evidence of the virus’s lab origins.

Reid based the findings on the weekly reports sent to Beijing by the WIV.

“Because the reports are supposed to prove loyalty to the party and the fulfillment of its aims, any problems are cloaked in a thick veil of legalese that can be hard to penetrate,” the Daily Mail reported. “But Reid uncovered cryptic references to ‘opening Pandora’s Box’ in a report on November 12, as party officials describe opening test tube samples.”

Although WIV has various preventive and protective measures, it is nevertheless necessary for lab personnel to operate very cautiously to avoid operational errors that give rise to dangers.

“Every time this has happened, the members of the Zhengdian Lab Party Branch have always run to the frontline, and they have taken real action to mobilize and motivate other research personnel,” the documents stated.

The same documents described how a high-level Beijing official visited the lab bearing “important oral remarks and written instructions” from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. They found chronicles dated November 19, revealing that Dr. Ji Changzheng, technology safety and security director for the Chinese Academy of Sciences, met exclusively with senior members of the lab to tell them about many large-scale cases of domestic and foreign safety incidents in recent years.

Reid concluded that the messages refer to an ongoing issue at the lab and pre-empted some kind of disciplinary action from Beijing – in reference to party officials “taking real action.”

They also agreed that the instructions and handwritten notes scrawled on the pages of official reports by higher-ups may have been written by Xi himself for the lab’s managers. The wording implies “something really bad” was going on.

This evidence is included in a 500-plus page report put together by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. A 35-page summary released last week concluded that COVID-19 “most likely leaked” from a lab and that evidence pointing to a natural spillover is “still missing.”

Meanwhile, nonprofit newsroom Pro Publica and Vanity Fair magazine acquired a copy of the full report, interviewed Reid and submitted his analysis to three independent experts. They fact-checked his work and arrived at the same conclusion: SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely leaked from the WIV.

Study findings suggest synthetic origin of SARS-CoV-2

The lab-leak theory was once dismissed by the World Health Organization as “extremely unlikely,” and treated it as a conspiracy by politicians.

Yet, another pre-print paper has been recently released proving that the endonuclease fingerprint indicates a synthetic origin of SARS-CoV-2. (Related: Enzymatic “fingerprint” proves synthetic origin of covid: STUDY.)

“We found that SARS-CoV has the restriction site fingerprint that is typical for synthetic viruses. The synthetic fingerprint of SARS-CoV-2 is anomalous in wild coronaviruses and common in lab-assembled viruses,” the study noted.

“The type of mutations (synonymous or silent mutations) that differentiate the restriction sites in SARS-CoV-2 are characteristic of engineering and the concentration of these silent mutations in the restriction sites is extremely unlikely to have arisen by random evolution.”

These findings strongly suggest a synthetic origin of the virus.

Visit Outbreak.news for more news about the origins of COVID-19.

Watch this video wherein the Moderna CEO openly admits that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory.

https://rumble.com/v1rfi2y-moderna-ceo-openly-admits-that-covid-19-originated-from-a-laboratory.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

Belle Carter

