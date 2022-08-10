Top 8 ways childhood health is destroyed by toxic food and medicine, and how psychiatry exploits symptoms of toxicity to push experimental drugs

Big Food and Big Pharma have the candle burning at both ends when it comes to the health of the majority of Americans. It’s one big cash cow, and what you don’t know WILL hurt you. Today’s children are at the forefront of this evil scheming, and the food they eat regularly fuels the “disorders” that are all now described in great detail in the DSM – the psychiatry “bible” used for slinging dangerous, prescription anti-psychosis drugs at everyone, including children and toddlers.

Does your child suffer from depression, panic attacks, or “bipolar disorder?” It could all be because of the aspartame

Nearly all “sugarless” and “sugar-free” chewing gum and candy contains a health-decimating food-drug called aspartame. The same goes for those “diet” and “zero” sugar sodas and drink mixes. Most parents severely underestimate the power of this genetically modified artificial sweetener to wreck the mental health of a human being, especially and young, developing one.

Aspartame can cause changes in neurotransmitter precursors, having a profound effect on cognition and mood, leading to “clinical depression” (as the psychiatry industry loves to label it), anxiety, panic attacks, irritability and impairment of concentration and memory.

Aspartame is the perfect “prescription” for the need of anti-psychotics medications later. See the formula? It’s clear as day, and millions of people, including teens, children and toddlers, are consuming aspartame all day, every day, in multiple ways.

Aspartame has also been shown to deplete serotonin, triggering manic depression, paranoia, insomnia and suicidal tendencies.

Study published in the journal Experimental Neurology found MSG causes injury to the neuronal cell bodies in the hypothalamus

Monosodium glutamate, a.k.a. “MSG,” causes lesions in the brain according to multiple studies, which can result in brain swelling and death. Way back in 2008 and 2009, several studies were done on lab animals that revealed MSG causing hypothalmic lesions caused by early onset obesity, all caused by MSG consumption. Results and conclusions of this evidence-based science were published in the journal Experimental Neurology.

Scientists said that MSG consumption had a significant and shocking impact on brain cell swelling, and that mature neurons were the most susceptible to the toxic effects of the concentrated salt found in thousands of FDA-approved food and medicine products, plus it’s found in certain vaccines. Imagine the horrific effects of injecting this known neurotoxin. You’ll find it in multi-dose flu shots and the infamous MMR vaccine.

MSG can also be found in many common products, including chips, dips, salad dressings, soups, frozen meals, processed meats, seasoning blends, instant noodles and of course, most of the spicy Chinese food.

Psychiatry industry takes advantage of bad childhood consumption habits by slinging experimental drugs using false diagnosis

Oh, the psycho-industrial complex of America. How evil they are. One of the scariest things any parent can do in this country is take their child to a psychiatrist for help with mental issues. It’s like swimming in a swamp at night while wearing a meat suit.

The crocodiles and alligators will come, but in the form of pharma shills who get bonuses for “attacking” your child with experimental drugs (SSRIs) that exacerbate the problems caused by the toxic food, medicine and vaccines the pediatricians and CDC highly recommend (and the FDA approves). Children eat high-fructose-corn-syrup loaded cereals and pop tarts for breakfast, then can’t sit still at school or daycare all morning. This is diagnosed by psychiatrists as ADD and ADHD.

Kids chew gum, eat candy and drink diet drinks (because most are overweight and/or obese), and the aspartame causes CNS imbalances. This is diagnosed by psychiatrists as clinical depression and panic attacks. It’s a vicious cycle and it just goes round and round. What a cash cow for the crooked doctors, big food and big pharma in general.

Top 8 ways childhood health is disturbed by toxic food and medicine

#1. Aspartame – causes nervousness and anxiety

#2. Monosodium Glutamate – causes severe migraines and brain damage in toddlers

#3. High Fructose Corn Syrup – causes ADD and ADHD

#4. COVID-19 masks – deprive the person of up to 20% of needed oxygen, all day

#5. COVID-19 “vaccines” – can cause blood clots in the body and brain

#6. Industrial-based food dyes – cause ADD and ADHD

#7. PFAS chemicals in plastics – cause birth defects and cancer

#8. Hormones in meat and dairy – leads to overloads of estrogen

Tune your food news frequency to FoodSupply.news and get updates on more toxic foods and food shortages coming to stores near you.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

AlternativeMentalHealth.com

DrEddyMD.com

