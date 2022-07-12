VIRUS MANIA PART I: The FRAUD of Louis Pasteur and the entirely CORRUPT history of virology

The pandemic we are "experiencing" right now with COVID-19 is not rooted in science, but rather the populace' fear of germs, thanks to propaganda and falsified research scripted and promoted by the medical industrial complex.

Most natural health enthusiasts know this, but the majority of Americans would find the following fact tough to digest: "The primary purpose of commercially-funded clinical research is to maximize financial return on investment, not health." That is a quote from the foreword in an amazing, whistle-blowing book titled, Virus Mania: How Big Pharma, Media Invent Epidemics. This corrupt model of modern medicine is an epidemic based on fear, not viruses or bacteria.

The pandemic we are “experiencing” right now with COVID-19 is not rooted in science, but rather the populace’ fear of germs, thanks to propaganda and falsified research scripted and promoted by the medical industrial complex.

Virus mania is a social disease based on propaganda and fake science

If you want to defend yourself and family against Corona/COVID-19, measles, swine flu, cervical cancer, avian flu, SARS, BSE, hepatitis C, AIDS, polio and Spanish Flu, you will first need to conquer your fear of germs. Did you know that FEAR is the most contagious and deadly virus of all? The medical industrial complex is creating mass hysteria about a completely flawed “germ theory” that dates back over a century, and has been used to exploit fear ever since.

Under the guise of combating germs, the allopathic regime has created toxic pharmaceutical medications and disease-causing vaccines that the majority of Americans believe helps them ward off or lessen the impact of viruses, bacteria, germs, pathogens and parasites, but nothing is further from the truth.

In fact, the medical protocol, as described in the book Virus Mania, is to literally sicken and kill the patients, but the doctors believe that if they don’t promote and prescribe under this model, they will get legally blamed for sickness and death of their patients. In other words, the practice of prescribing pharmaceuticals and administering vaccinations is MALPRACTICE in and of itself.

Louis Pasteur, who “discovered” the principles of vaccination, based everything on a flawed model of “germ theory” that holds no water today

French chemist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur lived from 1822 until 1895. He is known as the “father of bacteriology” and “germ theory.” Over time, his germ theory became the foundation of brewing fear-mongering in order to sell the world on “vaccinations” that were never proven safe or effective, despite faulty experiments and faked/manipulated clinical trials. Epidemics of all sorts were then invented to push million and billion-dollar profit models that only made patients sick, sicker and deathly ill, hence the term “virus mania.”

Today, modern medicine, a.k.a. Western Medicine, uses indirect lab tools, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and antibody tests, that are worthless in detecting viruses. This has propagated the entire coronavirus pandemic, identifying the flu, tuberculosis (TB) and other infections as COVID-19, when they most certainly are not. Both the seasonal flu and TB have paralleled symptoms to the Fauci Flu, including difficulty breathing, fever, congestion and more.

Bacterial infections are also being identified, through faulty testing, as the pandemic virus. This is generating much fear, which is the main goal of the medical industrial complex, because that sells the majority of the populace on getting “vaccinated” with these experimental, dangerous, ineffective and defective clot-shot injections.

From the highly corrupt JAMA of the AMA to the faked and falsified clinical trials of Pfizer today, the mass media and Big Pharma have created virus mania

Over a century ago, the Journal of the American Medical Association and the head of the AMA were rubber stamping (green lighting) all the dangerous, lab-concocted pharmaceutical (patentable) medications while calling all natural (widely available, affordable) remedies “quack” medicine. Today, nothing has changed. The media is much more powerful and is run by the biggest pharmaceutical conglomerates ever. The public is entirely misled about illnesses, prescription drugs, stressful lifestyles and malnutrition, just like in the past.

Western Medicine cites fake studies, altered studies, and scripted studies that fit their agenda, while still calling the failed scientists of the past heroes and saviors. Scientists who support this failed model of medicine are awarded Nobel prizes and Pulitzer prizes for supporting a false narrative and pretending to have invented vaccines and medicines that save society from “deadly” germs, epidemics and pandemics.

Meanwhile, the TV, newspapers, and shilling websites tote the line for pharma’s evil tactics, promoting everything from blood-clotting gene therapy injections to kidney-decimating Remdesivir prescriptions, to choke-you-to-death in 4-days respirators for Fauci Flu.

Americans witnessed the same “formula” for promoting the useless polio vaccine, where the fear-mongering press and CDC convinced the majority of Americans they (and their children) would become paralyzed for life if they caught polio, so they would all get vaccinated. Yet, the pathogenicity of such viral agents has never been proven, it’s all just smoke and mirrors presented by a corrupt medical establishment that makes billions of dollars lying and deceiving the masses.

Virus Mania authors called ‘BS’ about the COVID-19 pandemic before it ever even began

The original Virus Mania book actually came out BEFORE the SARS Coronavirus scamdemic even began, explaining in depth how the medical industry invents epidemics and pandemics so they can bankroll billions of dollars in profits at patients’ expense. The book is very thorough and fact based, with over 800 footnotes and scientific, evidence-based research to back up all the statements.

The doctors and scientists who authored Virus Mania debunk the popular notions that most epidemics and pandemics are caused by a virus, while explaining how it’s really the pharmaceutical medications, vaccines and stress that cause the majority of sicknesses incurred by the populace today.

Yes, we are still in the “Dark Ages” when it comes to treating Americans with medicine that prevents or lessens the impact of “germs.” It’s really weaponized medicine, not weaponized viruses, that are “attacking” all these people. Take heed of this prolific book that may save your life as well as your loved ones.

virus mania book

 S.D. Wells

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

