Big Pharma is HIDING the VENOM origins of its drugs

Organic, Plant-Based ZincUp until about a week ago, almost nobody was aware of the fact that many pharmaceutical drugs currently on the market are made from the venom of animals. And part of the reason why is because the drug industry has been hiding this information from the public.

Take PRIALT (ziconotide), for example. The website for this FDA-approved drug makes no mention whatsoever about the animal origins of the formula, which is owned by Azur Pharma (Azur bought acquired the rights from Elan Corporation in 2010).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved PRIALT on Dec. 28, 2004, as a treatment for severe chronic pain. To this day, it is the only FDA-approved non-narcotic, non-opioid intrathecal option for adult sufferers.

The website for PRIALT lists all sorts of potential side effects associated with its use, including hallucinations and psychosis. But nowhere is it mentioned that the possible reasons for this have to do with the animal from which the drug was derived.

It turns out that PRIALT is made from the venom of the magical cone marine snail (Conus magus). Scientists chopped up the toxin into “bits and pieces,” also known as genetic modification, and synthesized what is known as a “mosaic toxin.”

This mosaic toxin was custom-designed for humans, of course, and patented to provide an income stream for Elan, followed by Azur. But at its root is the venom of a shelled gastropod, which uses it to capture and destroy prey.

Magical cone marine snail venom was depicted in “Jurassic Park” as a way to kill dinosaurs

The World Economic Forum (WEF), whose founder Klaus Schwab is pushing for a “great reset,” promoted animal venom peptides in 2018 as a tool for rapidly developing and deploying new pharmaceutical drugs.

PRIALT was listed by name, along with a factoid about how 22 million people in the United States use it regularly to treat severe and chronic pain.

A year before that, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published an article about the cone snail’s “deadly venom can help us build better medicines.”

“This is the same venom used to kill dinosaurs in ‘Jurassic Park,’” said NIST biochemist Frank Marí in 2017. “It is scary stuff, but that power could be used for a different kind of good in real life.”

According to Marí, it starts with identifying the RNA and associated proteins at work inside the marine mammal. He and his colleagues have come up with ways to examine, analyze, and catalog molecules from these and other animals.

“Cone snails are so unusual,” Marí said while strolling the rows of burbling aquarium tanks at the Hollings Marine Laboratory in Charleston, S.C. – South Carolina is also one of the location of Charles River Laboratories, where Tony Fauci paid for inhumane monkey and beagle experiments to take place.

“They are not really like any other creature on Earth, and working with them is almost like working with an extraterrestrial,” Marí added. “But that’s also fun. The cone snail system is like a candy store to someone like me.”

19 Animal venom drugs are currently on the market or in clinical trials

Another company that does similar work with animal venom is ToxinTech, which maintains a database of animal venom drugs that are currently approved and available on the market, as well as those still in trials and those pulled out of trials.

In the “Approved drugs and therapies in clinical use” section of the database, 16 different pharmaceutical drugs are listed, one of them being PRIALT. The others listed are made from different animal venoms such as those from snakes, lizards, and even leeches.

The three drugs listed in the “Drugs in clinical trials (as of 2017)” section of the ToxinTech website are each made from different creatures, including the sun sea anemone (Stichodactyla helianthus), the Deathstalker or yellow scorpion (Leiurus quinquestriatus), and the Northern short-tailed shrew (Blarina brevicauda).

One of the drugs listed in the “Terminated at clinical trial stage (since 2014)” section of the ToxinTech website was derived from the venom of the common vampire bat (Desmodus rotundus), which hearkens back to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which we all know was originally blamed on bats.

All of this is news to most of the world, which had no idea that animal venom played any role in pharmaceuticals – though it makes a lot of sense in hindsight. The question remains: are these types of drugs really safe for humans, or are they deadly just as they are to animal prey?

“Satan is the serpent and is also called the ‘prince of the air,’” noted one commenter at Natural News, referencing Isaiah 27 and the Leviathan.

“Since these vile servants of Satan, namely Gates, Schwab & Fauci, serve the serpent and imitate it, it is likely they used the gain of function virus they created to replicate poisons in the air, as well as in the jab.”

The latest news about animal venom can be found at Toxins.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

Prialt.com

ToxinTech.com

CNN.com

DrEddyMD.com

NIST.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.