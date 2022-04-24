Here’s what you need to know about chlorine dioxide (ClO2), the “universal antidote”

The Universal Antidote University has put together a Beginner Training Guidebook to teach the world about the miraculous power of chlorine dioxide (ClO2).

This free video training guide is replete with time-tested knowledge about how ClO2 really is a universal antidote for just about anything, including the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The interactive training guide contains clickable links to documents and other resources on the web that you can use to gain a greater understanding about how this simple, safe and easy-to-make solution supports a healthy and vibrant immune system.

Section 1 of the Beginner Training Series Guidebook contains videos that have been strategically placed on at least six different video platforms to ensure redundancy in case of censorship or deletion.

Section 2 contains links to suppliers for diluted premade solutions and concentrated raw ingredients so you can make your own ClO2 solutions at home.

Section 3 contains precise recipes for making your own 22.4 percent sodium chlorite solution and acid activator.

Section 4 contains links to groups, websites and social networks where others who use, make and are enthusiastic about ClO2 gather to discuss various things related to the solution and how it is being successfully used to support health.

Section 5 contains links to essential books from authors like Jim Humble, Andreas Kalcker and Mark Grenon who have written much about ClO2, including how it works and what it has done for people.

“This Beginner series video guide is designed to give you a rapid and thorough education to fully understand what the universal antidote is and how it can be used for human health,” writes the anonymous author of the series.

Doctors in other countries are successfully treating patients with ClO2; American doctors are prohibited from prescribing it

Last summer, Dr. Manuel Aparicio explained to The New American magazines’ Alex Newman that he has personally seen great success using ClO2 with his covid patients.

An orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Aparicio says he is legally allowed to administer ClO2 to his patients because he practices in Mexico, which has far more freedom and liberty than the United States when it comes to medicine.

ClO2 is also used in Bolivia as a covid treatment because, again, there is more freedom there to treat patients with things that are strictly prohibited here in the U.S. (unless they are sold as a dietary supplement, which is how Americans can access or make ClO2).

A study published last year in the journal Annals of Pharmacology and Pharmaceuticsrevealed in more detail how ClO2, also known as “miracle mineral solution” (MMS), blocks SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins from binding to receptors such as Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2).

“Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) is a powerful disinfectant that is known to inactivate both viruses and bacteria,” that study’s abstract explained.

Since the beginning of the plandemic, the corporate-controlled media has attacked ClO2 as “snake oil,” even though it helped many to stay healthy and alive rather than die from the Fauci Flu.

The author of TUA University’s Beginner Training Guidebook has provided an incredible gift to the public that you, your family and your friends can use to learn more about this amazing natural remedy.

Take some time to go through the document and see what you think. It is loaded with invaluable information that you will have a hard time finding anywhere else, and the best part is that it is completely free.

Be sure to also check out The Universal Antidote main website where you will find a documentary video that discusses the science and story behind ClO2.

More related news about ClO2 and other natural remedies can be found at Cures.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheUniversalAntidote.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts