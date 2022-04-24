VAX CONFESSION: AstraZeneca CEO said in late 2020 that the immunocompromised shouldn’t get vaccinated for covid

Project Veritas has dropped another bombshell proving that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are especially unsafe for people who are immunocompromised.

In a December 2020 Zoom call, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot stated – though it never got reported publicly – that immunocompromised individuals should not take his company’s injection, period.

“If you have an immune disease, lupus or some other immune condition, you cannot – or multiple sclerosis – you can’t be vaccinated,” Soriot said.

“So, there are millions of people in the world that will need a protection that cannot be coming from a vaccine.”

At the time, Soriot was promoting monoclonal antibodies instead, telling his staff that “the longer antibody has enormous potential” to support health.

“The long-acting antibody is quite unique because this is the only combination potentially will last more than six months, up to potentially 12 months and protect people for a long period of time,” Soriot said.

Early on in the plandemic, noted Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, monoclonal antibody treatment was widely promoted as being effective against the Fauci Flu. Only recently did that change.

World Health Organization still pushing “full two-dose regimen” of AstraZeneca on immunocompromised

It has been more than a year since Soriot made these statements, and yet the World Health Organization (WHO) is still pushing “the full two-dose regimen” of AstraZeneca’s Chinese Virus injection on the masses, including the immunocompromised.

It is as if Soriot never even said these things, as the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) is still recommending “that severe and moderately immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose of vaccine.”

In other words, people who should not be taking AstraZeneca’s injection at all are being told by the WHO that they must not only take the standard dose, but also an additionaldose.

“According to the Big Pharma CEO, the WHO is basically telling those who are at a higher risk of having an adverse reaction that they should take an extra dose of the experimental jabs,” is how Kelen McBreen from Infowars puts it.

Though the revelation applies specifically to AstraZeneca’s version of the shot, there is little reason to believe that it does not also apply to the other shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

All of these injections have proven to be unsafe, not only for previously healthy people but also those with underlying health conditions or greater susceptibility to infection.

