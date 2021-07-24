The tide is turning: 50 steps for survival and VICTORY against the destroyers

The plandemic engineers and mass murderers will be exposed and stopped. Much like the Third Reich, their conspiracy to exterminate the human race will ultimately fail, and now we’re starting to see a tipping point emerging, leading to a global backlash against Fauci, Daszak, Gates, Soros and all the others who took part in this global human extermination agenda.

Events have already been set into motion that will lead to humanity’s victory over this vaccine holocaust and the mass murderers behind it. But because the globalist murderers realize this is happening, they are unleashing every catastrophe possible to try to cover their tracks. All while suppressing human knowledge, freedom and the truth, of course.

Energy at the Cellular LevelWhat this means is that we must endure global terrorism like we’ve never seen before, with the anti-human destroyers attempting to unleash a financial collapse, engineered famine, race wars, global geopolitical warfare, mass media disinformation journo-terrorism and of course another round of deadly biological weapons loaded into vaccine vials.

Put another way: We are going to win, but we’re going to go through hell before we get there. And there’s no doubt in my mind that tens of millions of Americans will be slaughtered by the covid vaccine mass murderers, with hundreds of millions dead worldwide before this is all done.

But we win in the end. Victory will come at a very high cost, but it will come. Today’s podcast brings you a positive take on the turning point we now seem to have crossed. I also bring you very practical information about insulating yourself from the engineered failures by going off-grid in every area imaginable (not just off the power grid, but having your own off-grid water, food, etc.).

You’ll get the full list of the top 50 themes (and item categories) that I think you need to consider as part of your preparedness plans. The full list is presented in text, below the podcast here.

Listen to the full list and note any items or ideas you might be currently missing. Then take active steps to shore up your preparedness so that you can survive the engineered takedown of human civilization.

If you cover these 50 items presented here, you will be among the very best prepared people for what’s coming.

https://www.brighteon.com/c60c29e5-76aa-4c56-8a17-78f4fe34299e

Full list of 50 items for survival and victory

1.    Rural land in red county, red state, preferably not at sea level
2.    Access to water via non-electric means
3.    Water filtration, including a gravity filter
4.    Soil, seeds, fertilizers and tools for growing food / sprouting
5.    Stored food to get you through (don’t forget freeze dried fruits for nutrition)
6.    Large volume of salt, and some spices like pepper
7.    Cooking: Boil water, wood stove, solar oven, grain grinder, rocket stove, pans, pots, cups, etc.
8.    Shelter (house, tent, cabin, RV, shack or whatever you can manage)
9.    Cordage: Ropes, twine, string, fishing line, 550 paracord, zip ties, bungee cords, rubber bands
10.    Fire starters, magnesium rods, storm proof matches, etc.
11.    Knives, blades, edged weapons, hatchet, axe, mallet, sledge hammer
12.    Community: Make friends, visit farmers markets, establish friendly relationships
13.    Firearms and ammo for security (22 LR, 9mm, 5.56, etc.)
14.    Gold and silver (junk silver) for barter, maybe some cash. Barter items: Alcohol, coffee, cigarettes, 22LR ammo, fuel, seeds, toilet paper
15.    Radio communications including two-way and a hand-cranked radio
16.    Stored fuel: Diesel and diesel vehicles for emergencies
17.    Emergency medicine and antiseptics, including iodine, chlorine dioxide, colloidal silver, manuka honey and emergency dental, charcoal, ivermectin, hydroxy, artemisinin (sweet wormwood)
18.    Bandaging, gauze, clotting, tourniquets, wound bandaging
19.    Pandemic PPE – masks, visors, body suits, plastic sheeting, liquid sprayers
20.    Herbs, essential oils (lavender, peppermint, oregano, tea tree), herb seeds and ultrasonic cleaner for extracts, vodka, etc.
21.    Honey, paraffin, glycerin, beeswax, vitamin E, things to make salves, lotions, medicines
22.    Night vision / thermal observation equipment (look at AGM brand for affordable thermal monoculars)
23.    Thermal blankets for anti-detection by thermal imaging including drones and robots
24.    Lights: 18650 batteries, LED lights, headlamps
25.    Perimeter defense and alert tech (motion sensing lights) and dogs
26.    Ballistic vests, slings, gear to carry magazines
27.    Backup stash and bugout plan with a smaller version of your stuff at the bugout location
28.    Topo maps, printed maps of your area
29.    Signaling equip: Mirrors, whistles, compass
30.    Silent defense: Crossbow, suppressed weapon w/ subsonic rounds
31.    Reference books / hardcopy: DIY projects, homesteading, food preservation, firearms assembly
32.    Paper, pencils, erasers, pencil sharpeners, envelopes
33.    Personal care supplies: Toilet paper, hygiene products, eyeglasses, soaps, deodorant, etc.
34.    Food preservation: Drying, salting, canning supplies
35.    Off grid transportation method such as a bicycle or quadricycle
36.    Low-tech heat system (wood stove, kerosene space heater, etc.)
37.    OTC medicine chest items: Anti-itch, anti-diarrhea, painkillers, blood tests, bug spray, etc.
38.    Solar battery bank to charge and run devices, including batteries, flashlights, mobile devices, etc.
39.    Off-grid electricity: Tractor PTO, or diesel generator, or solar
40.    Spare batteries, chargers, 18650 batteries and devices where possible
41.    Sewing, repair, tape kits, glue, safety pins, clothespins, so you can repair clothing
42.    Rugged shoes, shoe repair equipment such as shoe goo
43.    Containers: Buckets, barrels and bags, glass bottles, jars, medicine containers, with tops, water pouches, trash bags for waste, and thick bags for human waste
44.    Tools: Electric and hand drills, volt meters, hammers, shovels, rakes, gardening, barbed wire, T-posts, saws, multitools
45.    Aluminum foil, wax paper, parchment paper, plastic wrap
46.    Plumbing repair, PEX pipes, crimps, cutters, connectors
47.    Off-grid activities, radio shows, MP3 files, books, games, cards
48.    Spare parts for cars, appliances, etc. filters, oil, gasket repair goo, tire plugs, rubber patches, epoxy glues, resins, bonding agents
49.    Fishing gear: Rod, reel, string, hooks, etc.
50.    SKILLS, skills, skills. Know-how. DIY. Learn how to repair and maintain everything you own.

Watch my preparedness and survival videos at PrepWithMike.com (some new videos coming soon, more gear reviews)

Find a new Health Ranger Report podcast each weekday at Brighteon:

brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Mike Adams

