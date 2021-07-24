England’s contrived “Freedom Day” overshadowed by “Ping-Demic” food shortages and near-collapse of food infrastructure

An alleged “surge” in new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has thrown a wet blanket over England’s “Freedom Day” celebrations, which were further blighted by looming food shortages throughout the United Kingdom.

Reports indicate that just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted Great Britain’s last remaining Chinese Virus restrictions, the so-called “delta variant” of the Fauci Flu began to ravage the country, particularly among the “vaccinated.”

For the first time since January, the number of new “positive” cases of Chinese Germs topped 50,000 in a day, though deaths and hospitalizations are still down from what they were last year.

While Brits no longer have to wear a face mask in public and are not required to work at home, those who test positive for the Wuhan Disease are still being tracked and traced by the National Health Service (NHS) of England and told to self-isolate.

This continued unwanted presence of government interference is causing a “ping-demic” – this is a reference to people who are being “pinged” by the NHS as part of its test-and-trace system – that is further associated with food shortages that threaten to leave grocery store shelves bare in the coming days.

“If the current trajectory of absences continues without the government taking any action, there has to be a risk of disruption to important supply chains, including food,” warns Tim Morris, chief executive of the U.K. Major Ports Group.

According to Morris, the U.K. government’s “ping-demic” interference represents a “significant threat to ports” because it pulls out of commission workers who are deemed “unsafe” to work because of possible exposure to the Wuhan Flu.

https://www.brighteon.com/f521d0b7-2d8d-4a2e-b3ae-92d21c113d70

Covid was designed to decimate the global economy

Just in the last week, the NHS sent test-and-trace pings to some 520,194 Brits whom the government-run health care agency says must “quarantine” for up to 10 days due to possible “close contact” with someone who tested positive for the Chinese Virus.

This means that more than half a million people are suddenly not allowed to work, which is significantly disrupting the supply chains of necessary goods such as food that cannot be delivered or stocked due to government restrictions.

Meat processors say that one in 10 people in the workforce are not showing up to work because the NHS has ordered that they stay home in order to “stay safe.” This is having the effect of “shutting down production lines altogether,” the industry says.

Boris Johnson himself is one such person who was pinged and told to stay home in self-isolation after his health secretary tested positive for Chinese Germs, sparking panic amid Freedom Day festivities.

There is increasing turmoil throughout the U.K. as everyday Brits battle it out over whether or not the country should fully reopen or remain in perpetual lockdown until every last trace of the Chinese Virus is somehow gone from society.

Some say that nothing should reopen until all Brits are fully “vaccinated,” while others contend that the time is now to end all restrictions and learn to live with the presence of the Fauci Flu.

“If we don’t do it now, we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?” Johnson said.

“Controlled demolition of once great nations by the usual suspects,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge about what is really happening with all the Chinese Virus hysteria.

Another quoted David Rockefeller, who infamously stated:

“We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the new world order.”

It would appear as though that crisis is the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

The latest news stories about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) government tyranny can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related News