Most of the top 25 medical schools in America are teaching “woke” nonsense and biological delusionism to tomorrow’s doctors

America's medical system is hopelessly lost now that 23 of the top 25 medical schools in the country have decided to prioritize critical race theory (CRT) over the teaching of actual medicine in their curriculum.

According to the watchdog group Critical Race Training in Education (CRTE), which was founded by Cornell University professor William Jacobson, all but two of the most prestigious medical schools in America require some form of mandatory student “training” or coursework in anti-white propaganda.

“The trainings can be targeted, such as a new requirement for a major or a department, or school-wide,” the CRTE website explains, noting that while the course titles vary from school to school, nearly all of them include “woke” terminology like “anti-racism,” “cultural competency,” “equity,” “implicit bias,” and “DEI,” which stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Of the 23 schools that are doing this, 17 of them also require mandatory CRT indoctrination for staff members as well. At Cornell’s Weill Medical College, for example, all faculty and staff are required to complete “anti-bias training” on an annual basis. Even Disney is brainwashing its employees to hate white people.

The stated purpose of this annual ritual is to “introduce additional educational content related to racism, social injustice, and social determinants of health into the medical curriculum.”

“Anti-racism” is anti-white propaganda, plain and simple

At 21 of the top 25 American medical schools, students have been offered materials such as books, talks, and articles from Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo, two CRT proponents who are often praised by white-haters for their works on “anti-racism” and “white fragility.”

Anti-racism, in case you are unfamiliar with the concept, is the idea that all white people are evil and “privileged,” and that all non-white people must constantly fight against them for “equity” in society.

Everything that even remotely appears to benefit a white person must be “deconstructed” because this is the only way to make it “anti-racist.” White people must be denigrated and dragged to the bottom of society at all costs, in other words.

This is what your tax dollars are paying for, by the way, if you continue to participate in the system in such a manner. If you are a white person, then you are directly funding your own destruction, as well as that of your children and grandchildren, with your compliance.

“The direction of power between white people and people of color is historic, traditional, normalized, and deeply embedded in the fabric of U.S. society,” DiAngelo wrote in a 2010 paper entitled “Addressing Whiteness in Nursing Education,” which claim that racism is embedded into everything having to do with medicine.

“A key aspect of this emancipatory education process is to raise the ‘consciousness’ of white people about what racism is, and how it works.”

This type of hateful rhetoric is a dangerous path, especially in the field of medicine where the next generation of doctors and nurses is being taught to hate white people. This will inevitably lead to two-tiered care and even covert genocidal structures throughout the medical system.

“The mantra of the so-called ‘anti-racism’ movement has no place in medicine. Current racial discrimination in order to remedy past racial discrimination is wrong generally, but is downright dangerous in medicine,” Jacobson told Fox News Digital, referencing a quote from “Hot To Be an Antiracist,” a work by Kendi.

“When a patient presents for treatment, that person needs to be treated as an individual, not just as a member of some larger racial or ethnic group.”

“None of this will stop until it’s made a crime,” wrote a reader at the Epoch Times about the CRT scandal plaguing our schools.



Ethan Huff



TheEpochTimes.com

NaturalNews.com

