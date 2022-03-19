The big business of false positives in medicine

Fear is big business. In America, the prescription and administration of nearly all medications, surgeries and vaccines are all based on fear, not science. Are you afraid of getting cancer? Thousands of mammograms (a.k.a. 'scammograms') turn out to be false-positives, leading patients to get expensive diagnostics run, surgery, radiation and even chemotherapy, when those "dark spots" aren't even tumors. Are you afraid of catching and dying from COVID-19? Millions of PCR tests turn out to be false-positives, leading people to believe they have Fauci Flu, and driving them to quarantine themselves for weeks, check into super-bug-laden hospitals, wear bacteria-breeding masks 24/7, and get gene-mutation injections that literally cause lowered immune system function and blood clots.

All of this and they don’t even have COVID, yet are MORE likely to catch it due to the health-decimating effects of the so-called “vaccines.”

The fear of getting deathly sick drives Americans to get “tested” for disease, while false-positives help con people into getting expensive, dangerous “treatments”

At the start of the “plandemic,” the FDA approved PCR test kits that produced nearly 100 percent false positives. Everyone was warned that even if you showed zero symptoms, you could still be a “carrier” and transmit COVID-19, so you better get tested regularly to find out. It was mass deception perpetuated by one driving force – fear.

None of it was based on science or evidence-based medicine, because if it was, the whole narrative would have fallen to pieces, just like it did when the truth came out. PCR test kits couldn’t decipher the China flu infectious virus material from other viruses, or bacteria; even inanimate objects tested “positive” for Bill Gates disease.

It’s the fear of getting sick that drives most Americans to the doctor, to the “doc-in-the-box” 24-hour clinics, and to the hospitals to get tested for anything and everything.

The fake news mass media creates millions of hypochondriacs using propaganda, and then false-positive testing convinces them all to get medicated, radiated, vaccinated and operated upon for no good reasons. All the quacks are in on the scam also, making hundreds of thousands of dollars every year pushing patients into the “fear” quicksand. The allopathic swamp.

Fear is big business: COVID, cancer, AIDS are all falsely diagnosed to make Big Pharma a fortune

Even AIDS is often falsely diagnosed to scare people into hospitalization and more expensive tests and treatments. To Big Pharma, your health insurance is just a cash register, and false-positive diagnoses nearly guarantee you will “buy” their services and fake medicine. In fact, the entire medical industrial complex of America runs on false positives. More money is made off false-positive diagnoses than actual sick people. Let that sink in for a minute.

Did you know that HIV tests don’t really test for the presence of HIV virus? They test for antibodies that defend against it, which doesn’t mean you have HIV. Nearly half of all AIDS tests result in false-positives, scaring the patient into the most stressful time of their life, and it’s stress alone that can drive other sicknesses to the brink, including cancer and mental illness.

A study published in JAMA revealed that patients recruited for HIV vaccine trials often test positive for HIV after being exposed to the vaccine, not the virus. Sound familiar? That’s similar to people who get the COVID vaccines, then test positive for COVID. Clinical trials for HIV vaccines showed patients routinely test positive for HIV, up to 86 percent, but they’re not even infected. Could you imagine if that happened to you? The dangers of vaccination, whether for HIV or COVID, go far beyond the horrific side effects and “adverse events,” and cause people to believe they are suffering from diseases they don’t even have.

There is a complete lack of credibility when it comes to testing for breast cancer, prostate cancer, COVID-19 and AIDS. You could be denied employment based on these false-positive tests, ruining your financial position and your ability to pay your bills and put food on the table for your family. You might be denied health insurance based on false diagnoses. You may be denied the ability to travel based on fake health tests. You could be denied positions on sports teams or the Olympics based on false-positive testing.

Fake tests and false-positives are the foundation of all things medical in America. Don’t fall for it. Western medicine literally causes disease instead of preventing or curing it. It’s easier to just take care of your own health by eating whole organic food, taking organic supplements and superfoods, and avoiding exposure to toxic chemicals.

Be sure to bookmark HealthFreedom.news for updates on the scamdemic and the allopathic nation pushing fake vaccines on the populace in order to reduce the population.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

HealthFreedom.news

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

