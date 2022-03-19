If the Ukraine conflict doesn’t end soon, the world will starve

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.Sanctioned Russian fertilizer and coal tycoon Andrey Melnichenko is warning that a world food crisis could ensue if the conflict in Ukraine does not end soon.

“The events in Ukraine are truly tragic,” Melnichenko said in comments sent to MSNby his spokesman.

“We urgently need peace. As Russian by nationality, Belarusian by birth, and Ukrainian by blood, I feel great pain and disbelief witnessing the brotherly peoples are fighting and dying.”

Melnichenko says that one of the “victims” of the crisis “will be agriculture and food,” as Russia and Ukraine together supply key components of global food supply.

Joining the corporate-controlled media in laying blame on the invasion, Melnichenko added that he believes “soaring prices,” also known as inflation, is a direct result not of central banking and Wall Street corruption but rather a factor of war.

A billionaire and founder of Russia’s largest ammonium nitrate and coal producers, EuroChem and SUEK, Melnichenko is among the many Russian oligarchs who have been targeted by Western sanctions due to the conflict. In order to keep the money rolling in, Melnichenko needs the conflict to end.

How much more expensive will things get before we reach a breaking point?

Since the invasion, inflationary pressure that was already strong all throughout the plandemic became even stronger. This allowed the media to blame the invasion entirely, hoping people would forget all about the plandemic, the 2008 meltdown of the markets that was never truly resolved, and more than 100 years of private central banking by the Federal Reserve.

Now, we are all just supposed to blame Putin for skyrocketing gas prices, soaring food costs, supply chain problems, shortages, and now a lack of fertilizer exports due to Western sanctions on Russia.

Wheat and corn prices continue to rise, as do the costs of fertilizer. Russia reportedly accounts for about 13 percent of global production of potash, phosphate and nitrogen, which are three key agricultural inputs required for large-scale industrial agriculture.

“Production is heavily reliant on natural gas, the cost of which has also climbed as a result of the conflict in Ukraine,” claims MSN.

While the United States ranks second in the world for wheat production behind Russia, domestic output alone may not be enough to offset lost exports. Earlier in the month, Russia’s Ministry of Trade and Industry called on the country’s fertilizer producers to suspend all exports.

“Now this will lead to even higher food inflation in Europe and likely food shortages in the world’s poorest countries,” Melnichenko warns, noting that food prices were already rising during the plandemic.

Following the sanctions, Melnichenko resigned as a member of the board and main beneficiary of both EuroChem and SUEK. EuroChem claims to be among the top five fertilizer companies in the world.

“Exports will resume by April,” wrote someone at Natural News about the fertilizer situation in Russia. “By then, Russia will be disconnected from SWIFT, adding extra delays for payment processing.”

“U.S. ag cooperatives were bankrupted in the ’90s due to government storage subsidies to corporate farms and market manipulation of consolidated meat production and packing industries, and EPA regulation of petrochemical and fertilizer production!” said someone else, offering a little background into how American agriculture has been getting dismantled for decades.

“Our Farmers Union plant in Lawrence, Kan., shut down and Farmland Meats was sold. The Coffeyville refinery was shut down due to new EPA requirements of MBTE blends, and now our local high sulfur oil has to be trucked to Oklahoma or Texas. Our government wants us to die a slow death of attrition and is sucking life out of our country!”

More related news coverage about the Ukraine conflict can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

MSN.com

NaturalNews.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.