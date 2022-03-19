Attorney presents evidence to Congress that COVID-19 vaccines are one of the greatest frauds in history

Attorney Thomas Renz, who publicized data from the Department of Defense showing a significant rise in serious illness and injury in military personnel following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, has issued a special legal notice with nearly 200 pages of supporting evidence.

Some of the most alarming data included in the evidence comes from a trio of DoD whistleblowers, who shared proof from the Defense Military Epidemiological Database of a nearly 1,000 percent overall rise in injuries and diseases. This database, Renz reports, is “considered the premier epidemiological database in the world, monitored by an entire division of the military, part of the data feeding into the DHHS related to vaccine safety, and frequently cited by public health professionals in peer reviewed publications.”

He presented the data in a public hearing to Senator Ron Johnson, a ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Senator Johnson then wrote a letter to the Secretary of Defense about it, and he received a response stating that there had been a “glitch” in the database impacting data from 2016 to 2020 and that 2021 had not been an anomaly.

According to Renz, if that had truly been the case, the Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Department of Defense, the White House and public health officials throughout the world were wrong for five years – including 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

Referring to the fact that the DoD later adjusted the figures for the years it claims were affected by the glitch to make 2021’s numbers appear more consistent with previous years, he wrote: “The glitch then magically repaired itself in 2021 despite the fact that the error went unnoticed until we shared this information in 2022.”

The Pentagon has yet to explain why the real numbers were not in the official system for five years and where the originally published numbers came from, nor have they explained why 2021’s figures were supposedly accurate but previous figures were not.

However, what we do know is that one of two things must be true depending on whether 2021 was abnormal or the previous five years’ figures were indeed similar to 2021, as Renz points out: “Either there was mass vaccine injury in the military, or our military has been very unhealthy and the Pentagon completely lost control over epidemiological surveillance of these health issues for years. Either way, this is the story of the year.”

Significant rises seen in several serious illnesses

Among the data found in the DoD database and highlighted by Johnson’s letter was a 2,181 percent rise in hypertension from 2020 to 2021, a 1,048 percent rise in diseases of the nervous system, a 680 percent rise in multiple sclerosis, a 551 percent rise in Guillain-Barre syndrome, and rises well above 100 percent of various types of cancer and infertility.

Other data Renz wanted to draw attention to include a DoD document that shows Dr. Fauci lied by claiming the virus was a “crisis of the unvaxxed” and demonstrating that the jabs are even less effective among minorities and a Pfizer document proving the dangers of the vaccines were known early on and that potential side effects have been covered up.

There is also a DoD Senior Leading Briefing demonstrating that a quarter of active duty and reserves have not yet been fully vaccinated and are therefore subject to dismissal from the military.

In addition to calling for the vaccine mandates for military personnel to be lifted immediately, Renz is pleading with officials to “look at the facts and take a stand.”

