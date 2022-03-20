UN declares if your country doesn’t properly HATE Russia, you get no vaccines for COVID-19

One such country that will suffer the "consequences" of not hating everything Russian is the South Asian country of Bangladesh, which is just east of India and happens to be the most densely populated nation on Earth.

One such country that will suffer the “consequences” of not hating everything Russian is the South Asian country of Bangladesh, which is just east of India and happens to be the most densely populated nation on Earth.

The Bangladesh populace will now lose nearly half-a-million doses of COVID-19 “vaccines” that cause blood clots, myocarditis, new cancers, and the suppression of anti-tumor genes. Take that, says the UN. Lithuania has since held up the shipment of blood-clotting, gene-mutating injections that were about to be transported to Bangladesh’s population of over 160 million.

The worst part is that Bangladesh did not even vote against the UN resolution to hate everything Russian, they simply abstained from voting either way, so their silence is being punished. The UN needs to “burn a scarecrow” to try to frighten any other nation that dare deny that the Russians are the most evil force ever and are ready to try to help Trump steal another election, kill millions of innocent children in a peaceful neighboring nation, or something like that.

Hate Russia, or DIE from lab-made biological warfare disease, says the UN

Welcome to the show. It’s Blame Russia Part II, in case you haven’t seen any news in the past month. First, we were all supposed to believe that Trump and Putin got together and fixed the 2016 election for Trump, while ruining Hillary’s chances by exposing all of the insane Clinton corruption.

Now we’re all supposed to HATE Russia again, after the US bombed, invaded and occupied Iraq and Afghanistan, wars that lasted 10 and 20 years, with nothing to show for them but death, destruction and trillions of wasted dollars laundered by the politicians, who went to war over false pretenses. The Iraq war was to steal their oil, and the Afghanistan war was to steal their heroin for Big Pharma’s opioid painkiller apocalypse.

Oh, but now you should hate Russia for “invading” a small country that’s adjacent to their own, forget about the USA’s lies and deception about foreign wars we started, and if you don’t, well then, NO VACCINES for you! This is really a gift in disguise, since the Coronavirus clot shots decimate the human vascular system by clogging it with sticky spike proteins and Microsoft-navigated nano-bots.

Ukraine is the ultimate HUB for all corrupt things Biden, and that’s why the UN wants everyone to hate Russiaso badly

The Ukraine is not just a breadbasket for sunflower, barley, corn and wheat, but also for Democrat corruption, including crack-head Hunter’s money-laundering deals, child trafficking, illegal weapons deals, and other political corruption. Plus, it’s also a hub for bioweapons labs that create “novel” infectious diseases like SARS-CoV-2 and AIDS. In fact, the US and UN are currently in the process of destroying all evidence of these bioweapons labs right now. That’s really why fake news and the communists in Washington DC want you to hate Russia so much, right now.

United Nations General Assembly voted 149 out of 193 to condemn Russia for doing what the USA does repeatedly

The Global cabal of nations wants to bully Russia into not bullying Ukraine, while concealing the fact that the Ukraine is the ultimate hub for all things corrupt linked to the Biden Administration.

They are demanding “immediate withdrawal” from Ukraine, while the U.S. just left Afghanistan (a.k.a. the Heroin War) after flogging their natural resources at the cost of the lives and health of our own military. Now, if you don’t agree with the UN, your nation could be next to be “deprived” of the Fauci Flu shots. Sounds like a good plan.

Tune your internet dial to Vaccines.news for updates on experimental scamdemic COVID “vaccines” and “boosters” that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

Sources include:

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

