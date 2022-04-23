Mathematician says government officials manipulated covid data to manufacture “crisis”

A mathematician and professor of risk information management at Queen Mary University of London is sounding the alarm about how government officials manipulated data and lied to the public when implementing testing, lockdown, mask and vaccine protocols throughout the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

Dr. Norman Fenton, PhD, says that almost from the start of the ruse, he could see that health officials were seeing what they wanted to see and manufacturing “proof” of a crisis in order to mislead the public into accepting wide-scale tyranny and medical abuse.

Fenton spoke with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on his “RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast” about this subject, revealing that most governments seem to have bought into the nonsense and peddled it on their people.

“It was clear I think from the start that most of the data that governments put out – not just the UK government, but most governments around the world … were kind of misleading because it was based on very easily manipulated statistics,” Fenton told Kennedy when asked about the challenges he saw when the plandemic first emerged.

“There was an immediate rush to draw conclusions, which were sort of based on over-simplistic data on case numbers and deaths,” he added. “The problem was that that data was very easily used by influencers and decision-makers to fit particular narratives that exaggerated the scale of the crisis.”

PCR tests were fraudulent all along, but many people refused to listen

Some of the earlier research painting a more accurate picture of the infection rate versus the fatality rate came from Fenton and his team. This data directly conflicted, in many cases, with the official numbers, which Fenton says were faulty.

It is now apparent, according to Fenton, that the alleged virus was nowhere near as dangerous as the government and media were claiming. The use of PCR tests was also misguided since the tests are inherently fraudulent, and were never intended or designed to function as a diagnostic tool for disease.

Fenton has long understood this, but since most of the public simply believed what social media or the television was telling them, there was no getting through to many people about the anti-scientific nature of pretty much everything that came down the pike.

“We were initially led to believe that the PCR test was an accurate diagnostic test,” Fenton told Kennedy. “But later, of course, we discovered that wasn’t true. And the impact of that has been catastrophic.”

Kennedy agrees, having responded to Fenton’s revelations with an admission that, yes, they are correct.

“The magnitude of [the epidemic] was enormously and deceptively amplified by the misuse of the PCR test,” Kennedy said.

Naturally, Fenton has faced constant attacks that began in the early fall of 2020 when he publicly challenged the way covid deaths were being classified. People dying in motorcycle accidents or dying from choking on asparagus are not “covid deaths,” but in many cases they were being logged as such.

“That was when we were finding the real problems about the false positives and the scale of the false positives,” Fenton reminds the world about the timeline of all this.

Post-injection deaths were also being falsely categorized as “unvaccinated deaths” if they occurred within the first two weeks, this being another sleight-of-hand by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Dr Fenton in his own quiet unassuming way has been delivering this dynamite information for months (a year?) now,” wrote someone at The Defender.

“He is an unsung hero. I am sorry to hear he is being vilified. Perhaps not surprising. I wish him very well and congratulate him on his work.”

The latest news about the Fauci Flu fraud can be found at Pandemic.news.

