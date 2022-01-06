CDC admits PCR tests are a fraud… so what about the last two years, then?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is finally admitting that PCR tests have no place in trying to detect the presence of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) inside a person's body.

Rochelle Walensky, the fake federal agency’s top dog, told ABC News in a recent interview that the “new science” shows that PCR tests do not work, and the government is no longer using them.

“With all of that science together, we moved forward with isolation recommendations of five days of isolation followed by five days in a mask,” Walensky explained about the new guidelines (watch the interview below).

“Now the question of why we didn’t include a test there is simply because we know that PCRs can stay positive for up to 12 weeks. So we would have people in isolation for a very long time if we were relying on PCRs.”

Does Rochelle Walensky ever tell the truth?

It was already revealed previously in documents straight from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that PCR tests were developed without any isolated Fauci Flu samples because none exist.

Instead, the FDA used ordinary influenza to “calibrate” the tests, which we now know produce an exceptional number of false positives.

It took the CDC a very long time to catch up with the latest science, though. Walensky herself has been pushing lies for many months now about how the “data” (based on false PCR test results) suggests that people need to get “vaccinated” and “boosted” in haste in order to stop the plandemic.

Back in September, Walensky actually admitted that her guidance on getting boosted is based on “hope” rather than data.

“So, there’s actually hope – we don’t have data yet,” Walensky told “TODAY” host Savannah Guthrie.

“We do know that the higher levels of protection certainly in the alpha variant resulted in less transmission and we have not yet seen the data, but we are hopeful that the booster will not only protect you, give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants. It might also decrease the level of virus that you have and make it less transmissible.”

Now, a full year-and-a-half after the rest of world figured out that PCR tests are fraudulent, Walensky is finally fessing up to the truth about that as well. The question is: Will the Branch Covidians listen or will they continue to get “tested” in perpetual panic while wearing a mask and getting boosted every time Walensky tells them to?

“And yet companies and government agencies still roll right along saying jab or weekly test, don’t they?” asked one upset commenter about how PCR testing will probably continue regardless of this latest admission by Walensky.

“When do the trials for treason begin?” asked another.

“No wonder covid is on the rise,” wrote another, suggesting that the only reason we still have “cases” is because of fraudulent PCR test results. “And the government plans on sending out tests to everyone? We will lock down again for sure. Follow the science? Yeah right.”

Another wrote that the silver lining in all of this is that it might finally become widely known through all of this that the “clot shots” do not work and are only fueling the plandemic, preventing it from ever ending.

The latest news about Chinese Germs can be found at Pandemic.news.

