At LEAST 150,000 Americans have been killed by covid shots… and counting

Another independent study has found that the true number of deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” is significantly higher than what the government and media are claiming.
The paper estimates that in the United States alone between February and August of 2021, anywhere from 146,000 to 187,000 people died due to getting injected with Fauci Flu shots.
Compared to what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting, deaths from covid jabs are being underreported by a factor of 20, which is consistent with the known under-ascertainment bias inherent to the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
“Comparing our age-stratified VFRs with published age-stratified coronavirus infection fatality rates (IFR) suggests the risks of COVID vaccines and boosters outweigh the benefits in children, young adults and older adults with low occupational risk or previous coronavirus exposure,” the paper explains.
“Interestingly, our estimates of 133K to 187K vaccine-related deaths are very similar to recent, independent estimates based off of U.S. VAERS data through August 28th, 2021, by Rose and Crawford.”
At least three times more people have already died from covid “vaccines” than died during the entire Vietnam War
Other research has come up with death estimates of anywhere between 400,000 and 820,000 deaths from covid jabs. However, just assuming the more conservative 150,000 figure, this is still more than three times the number of people who died in combat in the Vietnam War, which lasted for nearly two decades.
In yet another research compilation, a figure of 200,000 deaths from covid injections was the estimate. This one, like the others, used excess mortality data during specific timeframes of when the alleged virus first appeared and when the first injections were unveiled as part of Operation Warp Speed.
“The estimate of deaths attributed to the vaccines calculated with this logic is if anything low,” writes Steve Kirsch on his Substack. “The medical profession has improved their treatment methods so that should have caused a decrease in deaths as time passed, but the rate instead increased.”
“The most vulnerable should be the first to so as time passed the death rate should have decreased, but the rate instead increased. This means that the vaccine caused deaths would have been slightly higher than my calculated estimate.”
How we know that anywhere from 150,000 to 820,000 people have already died from Fauci Flu shots has to do with the nature of the deaths. Many of them involved cardiovascular events, which are extremely common among the fully vaccinated who experience “breakthrough” infections.
“Strong association with cardiovascular death, especially hemorrhagic stroke and venous thrombosis shows the mortality odds ratio (MOR) >2 and is highly statistically significant for a variety of adverse events,” Kirsch explains. “That can’t happen by chance.”
There is also prolific and growing evidence showing that the jabs do not work as claimed, and often play a causative role in death post-injection. Dr. Peter Schirmacher in Germany has conducted extensive autopsy work proving this.
“Jessica Rose’s analysis of the VAERS data showing dose dependency (the graphs are supposed to look the same on Dose 1 and Dose 2 if the vaccines don’t kill people),” Kirsch further writes.
Despite all this, not a single member of Congress, nor any employee at the CDC, is brave enough to come forward in opposition to the continued administration of these lethal injections.
“A reasonable stopping condition is 32 people,” Kirsch says. “In 1976, we stopped the H1N1 vaccine after just 32 deaths … Today, the number of deaths allowed is unlimited. And there is no liability for the manufacturers. And there have been no payouts to all the hundreds of thousands of vaccine injured. Zero. Zip. Nada.”
More of the latest news about Fauci Flu shot deaths can be found at Genocide.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
SteveKirsch.substack.com
ResearchGate.net
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd