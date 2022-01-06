At LEAST 150,000 Americans have been killed by covid shots… and counting

Another independent study has found that the true number of deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” is significantly higher than what the government and media are claiming.

The paper estimates that in the United States alone between February and August of 2021, anywhere from 146,000 to 187,000 people died due to getting injected with Fauci Flu shots.

Compared to what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting, deaths from covid jabs are being underreported by a factor of 20, which is consistent with the known under-ascertainment bias inherent to the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

“Comparing our age-stratified VFRs with published age-stratified coronavirus infection fatality rates (IFR) suggests the risks of COVID vaccines and boosters outweigh the benefits in children, young adults and older adults with low occupational risk or previous coronavirus exposure,” the paper explains.

“Interestingly, our estimates of 133K to 187K vaccine-related deaths are very similar to recent, independent estimates based off of U.S. VAERS data through August 28th, 2021, by Rose and Crawford.”

At least three times more people have already died from covid “vaccines” than died during the entire Vietnam War

Other research has come up with death estimates of anywhere between 400,000 and 820,000 deaths from covid jabs. However, just assuming the more conservative 150,000 figure, this is still more than three times the number of people who died in combat in the Vietnam War, which lasted for nearly two decades.

In yet another research compilation, a figure of 200,000 deaths from covid injections was the estimate. This one, like the others, used excess mortality data during specific timeframes of when the alleged virus first appeared and when the first injections were unveiled as part of Operation Warp Speed.

“The estimate of deaths attributed to the vaccines calculated with this logic is if anything low,” writes Steve Kirsch on his Substack. “The medical profession has improved their treatment methods so that should have caused a decrease in deaths as time passed, but the rate instead increased.”

“The most vulnerable should be the first to so as time passed the death rate should have decreased, but the rate instead increased. This means that the vaccine caused deaths would have been slightly higher than my calculated estimate.”

How we know that anywhere from 150,000 to 820,000 people have already died from Fauci Flu shots has to do with the nature of the deaths. Many of them involved cardiovascular events, which are extremely common among the fully vaccinated who experience “breakthrough” infections.

“Strong association with cardiovascular death, especially hemorrhagic stroke and venous thrombosis shows the mortality odds ratio (MOR) >2 and is highly statistically significant for a variety of adverse events,” Kirsch explains. “That can’t happen by chance.”

There is also prolific and growing evidence showing that the jabs do not work as claimed, and often play a causative role in death post-injection. Dr. Peter Schirmacher in Germany has conducted extensive autopsy work proving this.

“Jessica Rose’s analysis of the VAERS data showing dose dependency (the graphs are supposed to look the same on Dose 1 and Dose 2 if the vaccines don’t kill people),” Kirsch further writes.

Despite all this, not a single member of Congress, nor any employee at the CDC, is brave enough to come forward in opposition to the continued administration of these lethal injections.

“A reasonable stopping condition is 32 people,” Kirsch says. “In 1976, we stopped the H1N1 vaccine after just 32 deaths … Today, the number of deaths allowed is unlimited. And there is no liability for the manufacturers. And there have been no payouts to all the hundreds of thousands of vaccine injured. Zero. Zip. Nada.”

More of the latest news about Fauci Flu shot deaths can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

ResearchGate.net

DrEddyMD.com

