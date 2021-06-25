Bill Gates killed poor tribal Indian girls through PATH “vaccine” initiative

There is an untold story about billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates that the world desperately needs to hear, especially in the era of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccinations.”

As of late, you have probably noticed that India has been the center of attention in the mainstream media, which claims the Far East country is seeing an uptick in Chinese Virus “cases” from all the new “variants” that are supposedly spreading. As the tale goes, more people need to get injected in order to stop the “spread.”

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.The fake news media wants us all to believe that the Wuhan Flu is one of the worst things to ever happen to India, when the fact remains that just 12 years ago Gates unleashed a much worse pandemic intentionally, and we never heard a word about it from the talking-heads in print and on television.

It was the year 2009 when a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)-funded non-governmental organization (NGO) carried out unauthorized trials of an experimental “vaccine” on some of the poorest and most vulnerable children in the world.

None of these poor tribal children, many of them young girls, were told about the risks involved, and neither were their parents. The Gates-funded operation lied to both the children and their parents by claiming that the syringes contained special magic medicine, which ended up killing thousands of them.

Gates and his wife got richer, of course, and the Indian families that were targeted saw a wave of death that completely devastated them. A parliamentary committee later charged the NGO with “child abuse,” procuring a raft of supporting evidence to show that the Gates-funded initiative created untold misery and death in the community where it was perpetrated.

Bill & Melinda Gates purchased stock in Merck right before mass administering its HPV injection to Indian girls

The NGO, known as PATH (formerly the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health), is based out of Seattle, where Gates owns a multi-million-dollar mansion. PATH receives tons of cash both from BMGF and the federal government – meaning American taxpayers are also supporting death and destruction in the third world.

Between 1995 and today, PATH has received more than $2.5 billion from BMGF alone. One wonders just how many innocent children are now dead, thanks to all that cash from Gates.

The same year that Gates and his wife murdered the aforementioned Indian children, they also funded another similar “vaccine” project involving the injection for human papillomavirus (HPV), which was once again administered to some of the poorest children in India, as well as in Uganda, Peru and Vietnam.

Gavi, another Gates-funded shell organization, had originally been selected to lead this eugenics program, but PATH was later chosen instead. BMGF provided full funding for this operation, which resulted in thousands more injured and dead children.

The HPV injection that was given to these children came from Merck & Co., which Bill and Melinda Gates had just so happened to heavily invest in before the operation was launched. Through BMGF, the eugenics couple bought $205 million worth of Merck stock, raising many eyebrows due to the obvious and flagrant conflict of interest.

Later that same year, BMGF sold off the stock it had purchased. Much profit was generated by this so-called “non-profit” while thousands of lives were ruined – which was music to the ears of Bill and Melinda Gates.

“Such conflicts of interest have been a hallmark of BMGF since 2002,” reports Great Game India.

Bill and Melinda Gates partially own Pfizer, BioNTech, and CureVac

As you might expect, the same thing happened this past year with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which Bill and Melinda Gates used for their own financial gain.

All throughout 2020, the now-divorced couple – because assets possibly on the line are easier to protect when criminals are no longer married – made routine appearances on television to hawk the need for Chinese Virus injections, and specifically those made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Why did they endorse these particular injections over others, you might be asking? The answer, of course, is because they are part owners of Pfizer, BioNTech, and CureVac. CureVac, as we have reported, saw its stock soar 400 percent right after going public last August.

In other words, the Wuhan Flu plandemic was planned for such a time as this, accomplishing two goals: to make Bill and Melinda Gates even richer than they already are, and to kill off millions with experimental mRNA (messenger RNA) injections.

Right before the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was first announced, Gates held plandemic exercise called Event 201 that foretold what was about to happen on a global scale. The whole thing was schemed up in advance on purpose, in other words.

All throughout the years, Gates has been launching fake scare after fake scare to enrich himself while killing off as many people as he can get away with. It is the same thing his father did, and the apple certainly did not fall far from the tree.

Sadly, many Americans still mistakenly believe that Gates is some kind of philanthropic hero when the reality is that he loves money, hates people and only knows how to lie. There is nothing good about the guy and hopefully someday the history books will reflect that.

“All of us, or at least those of us who are conscious, know that the real virus is Bill Gates,” wrote one commenter at Great Game India.

More of the latest news about what Bill and Melinda Gates are up to these days can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.