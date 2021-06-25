Bill Gates killed poor tribal Indian girls through PATH “vaccine” initiative

There is an untold story about billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates that the world desperately needs to hear, especially in the era of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccinations.”

As of late, you have probably noticed that India has been the center of attention in the mainstream media, which claims the Far East country is seeing an uptick in Chinese Virus “cases” from all the new “variants” that are supposedly spreading. As the tale goes, more people need to get injected in order to stop the “spread.”

The fake news media wants us all to believe that the Wuhan Flu is one of the worst things to ever happen to India, when the fact remains that just 12 years ago Gates unleashed a much worse pandemic intentionally, and we never heard a word about it from the talking-heads in print and on television.

It was the year 2009 when a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)-funded non-governmental organization (NGO) carried out unauthorized trials of an experimental “vaccine” on some of the poorest and most vulnerable children in the world.

None of these poor tribal children, many of them young girls, were told about the risks involved, and neither were their parents. The Gates-funded operation lied to both the children and their parents by claiming that the syringes contained special magic medicine, which ended up killing thousands of them.

Gates and his wife got richer, of course, and the Indian families that were targeted saw a wave of death that completely devastated them. A parliamentary committee later charged the NGO with “child abuse,” procuring a raft of supporting evidence to show that the Gates-funded initiative created untold misery and death in the community where it was perpetrated.

Bill & Melinda Gates purchased stock in Merck right before mass administering its HPV injection to Indian girls

The NGO, known as PATH (formerly the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health), is based out of Seattle, where Gates owns a multi-million-dollar mansion. PATH receives tons of cash both from BMGF and the federal government – meaning American taxpayers are also supporting death and destruction in the third world.

Between 1995 and today, PATH has received more than $2.5 billion from BMGF alone. One wonders just how many innocent children are now dead, thanks to all that cash from Gates.

The same year that Gates and his wife murdered the aforementioned Indian children, they also funded another similar “vaccine” project involving the injection for human papillomavirus (HPV), which was once again administered to some of the poorest children in India, as well as in Uganda, Peru and Vietnam.

Gavi, another Gates-funded shell organization, had originally been selected to lead this eugenics program, but PATH was later chosen instead. BMGF provided full funding for this operation, which resulted in thousands more injured and dead children.

The HPV injection that was given to these children came from Merck & Co., which Bill and Melinda Gates had just so happened to heavily invest in before the operation was launched. Through BMGF, the eugenics couple bought $205 million worth of Merck stock, raising many eyebrows due to the obvious and flagrant conflict of interest.

Later that same year, BMGF sold off the stock it had purchased. Much profit was generated by this so-called “non-profit” while thousands of lives were ruined – which was music to the ears of Bill and Melinda Gates.

“Such conflicts of interest have been a hallmark of BMGF since 2002,” reports Great Game India.

Bill and Melinda Gates partially own Pfizer, BioNTech, and CureVac

As you might expect, the same thing happened this past year with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which Bill and Melinda Gates used for their own financial gain.

All throughout 2020, the now-divorced couple – because assets possibly on the line are easier to protect when criminals are no longer married – made routine appearances on television to hawk the need for Chinese Virus injections, and specifically those made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Why did they endorse these particular injections over others, you might be asking? The answer, of course, is because they are part owners of Pfizer, BioNTech, and CureVac. CureVac, as we have reported, saw its stock soar 400 percent right after going public last August.

In other words, the Wuhan Flu plandemic was planned for such a time as this, accomplishing two goals: to make Bill and Melinda Gates even richer than they already are, and to kill off millions with experimental mRNA (messenger RNA) injections.

Right before the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was first announced, Gates held a plandemic exercise called Event 201 that foretold what was about to happen on a global scale. The whole thing was schemed up in advance on purpose, in other words.

All throughout the years, Gates has been launching fake scare after fake scare to enrich himself while killing off as many people as he can get away with. It is the same thing his father did, and the apple certainly did not fall far from the tree.

Sadly, many Americans still mistakenly believe that Gates is some kind of philanthropic hero when the reality is that he loves money, hates people and only knows how to lie. There is nothing good about the guy and hopefully someday the history books will reflect that.

“All of us, or at least those of us who are conscious, know that the real virus is Bill Gates,” wrote one commenter at Great Game India.

More of the latest news about what Bill and Melinda Gates are up to these days can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts