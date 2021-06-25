Homesteading hacks: 8 Non-toxic cleaners made with natural ingredients

Potentially dangerous chemicals can be found in virtually every home in the form of household cleaners. These products contain chemicals, such as ammonia and sulfuric acid, that have been linked to a wide range of serious health problems, from brain damage to cancer.

Although commercial household cleaners are effective, they simply pose too huge a risk to your health. Instead of settling for chemical products, take matters into your own hands and make your own cleaners. Pantry staples, such as vinegar, salt and baking soda, make for safe, affordable and effective cleaners.

Ready to start mixing and cleaning? Take a look at the following cleaner recipes:

Natural all-purpose cleaner

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Pour the ingredients into a spray bottle. Secure the cap and shake thoroughly.
  2. Spray on a dirty surface and let sit for 5 minutes. Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth.

Glass cleaner

This cleaner works great for dirty windows, grimy mirrors and other glass surfaces.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup white distilled vinegar
  • 1/2 cup rubbing alcohol
  • Distilled water
  • 4 drops lavender essential oil
  • 4 drops eucalyptus essential oil

Directions:

  1. Pour the ingredients into a spray bottle. Secure the cap and shake thoroughly.
  2. Spray on a dirty surface. Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth.

Floor cleaner

This homemade, natural cleaning solution for floors is just the trick to get those boards or tiles gleaming again.

Ingredients:

  • 1 gallon hot water
  • 2 tablespoons liquid castile soap or coconut oil soap
  • 15 drops sweet orange essential oil
  • 8 drops lemon essential oil

Directions:

  1. Pour the ingredients into a large bucket.
  2. Dip a mop or rag into the bucket and wring out the excess before swiping across the whole floor.

Toilet bowl cleaner

Toilet bowls can get dirty really quickly. Keep yours clean with this all-natural toilet bowl cleaner.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups white vinegar
  • 1 cup baking soda
  • 1/4 cup salt (optional)
  • 10 drops tea tree essential oil

Directions:

  1. Mix baking soda and salt in a small bowl or plastic container.
  2. Mix the vinegar and the essential oil in a spray bottle.
  3. Spray the inside of the toilet bowl with the vinegar mixture. Sprinkle with baking soda and salt.
  4. Wait 10–15 minutes before scrubbing the inside of the bowl with a brush. Flush the toilet.

Tile, grout and tub cleaner

This cleaner is great for tough toilet rings, soap scum and mildew in the shower or bathtub.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup baking soda
  • 1/8 cup liquid castile soap or coconut oil soap
  • 1/8 cup water
  • 10 drops eucalyptus essential oil

Directions:

  1. Mix the ingredients in a small bowl.
  2. With a brush, apply the mixture on toilet rings, tile grout or soap scum. Let sit for 15–20 minutes.
  3. Spray just enough water on the applied mixture to get it wet.
  4. Start scrubbing with a stiff brush or scouring pad.
  5. Wipe clean with a damp cloth. Wipe dry.

Microwave cleaner

A microwave can quickly become a hotbed of bad smells. If you have a microwave in need of cleaning, mix half a cup of lemon juice and one cup of water in a microwave-safe glass bowl and place it in the microwave.

Turn on the microwave for a few minutes or until it gets steamy. Wait a few minutes before opening the microwave. Wipe down the inside with a clean cloth. (Related: Microwave ovens ‘fluke’ your heart while they ‘nuke’ your food – alarming studies reveal microwave frequency radiation can affect heart and blood.)

Garbage disposal cleaner

A garbage disposal can be a major source of bad odors in the kitchen. For an easy garbage disposal cleaner, get some citrus fruits and peel them. Run the peels through the garbage disposal with plenty of cold water. If you don’t have citrus peels, make ice cubes with lemon juice or vinegar. Run the ice cubes through the disposal.

Carpet freshener

Get your carpet smelling clean again with this all-natural freshener.

Ingredients:

  • 1–2 cups baking soda
  • 15–30 drops essential oil (lemon, peppermint, lavender or orange)

Directions:

  1. Mix the ingredients in small container with a perforated lid.
  2. Sprinkle the mixture on the carpet. Let sit overnight.
  3. Vaccum the next morning. Repeat if needed.

You don’t have to use toxic commercial household cleaners to keep your home clean. Just raid your pantry and mix up a homemade cleaning solution with everyday products you already have.

Divina Ramirez

