Study: At least 400,000 people in America have died from covid “vaccines”

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.Columbia University researchers have found that the true death count from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” is substantially higher than the official figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC claims that only 20,000 people have died from Fauci Flu injections, but Columbia’s underreporting factor estimates that 20 times that number, or around 400,000 deaths, is far more accurate.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a government-run database of vaccine injuries, currently shows around 20,000 deaths and nearly 103,000 hospitalizations from Chinese Virus shots. In total, as of December 3, there are nearly 1,000,000 adverse events logged in conjunction with the jabs.

The problem with VAERS is that it only captures a very small percentage – as little as one percent – of vaccine injuries and deaths. Because of this, scientists often use multipliers to estimate the true count. (RELATED: Many covid vaccine-related deaths are never even autopsied.)

An abstract of this latest study on covid injection deaths explains that “accurate estimates of COVID vaccine-induced severe adverse event and death rates are critical for risk-benefit ratio analyses of vaccination and boosters against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in different age groups.”

For the research, the Columbia scientists used the regional variation in vaccination rates to predict all-cause mortality and non-covid deaths in subsequent time periods. This was based on two independent, publicly available datasets from the United States and Europe.

They found that more than six weeks after injection, covid jabs had a negative correlation with mortality. Within five weeks, however, the jabs predicted all-cause mortality in nearly every age group with an “age-related temporal pattern consistent with the U.S. vaccine rollout.”

“Comparing the study’s estimated vaccine fatality rate with the CDC-reported rate, the researchers concluded VAERS deaths are underreported by a factor of 20, which is ‘consistent with known VAERS under-ascertainment bias,’” reported WND.

Based on these findings, the Columbia team declared that the risks associated with Chinese Virus injections, including the boosters, “outweigh the benefits in children, young adults and older adults with low occupational risk or previous coronavirus exposure.”

They further emphasized that there is an “urgent need to identify, develop and disseminate diagnostics and treatments for life-altering vaccine injuries.”

True covid vaccine death count could actually be more than 820,000

It turns out that the findings of the Columbia study might still represent a major undercount. The true death count from Chinese Virus injections could be more than double even the 400,000 figure.

Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF), recently conducted an analysis comparing anaphylaxis rates published in a study to the rate found in VAERS. Based on this, Kirsch estimates that the true death toll from the shots is more like 41 times higher, or around 820,000.

Using whistleblower data from the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), Kirsch’s analysis arrived at an underreporting factor of 44.64, which suggests the death toll could be even higher than 820,000.

This number is higher than the official number attributed just to “covid,” by the way – and we all know that number if highly inflated because everything these days is counted as a “covid death.”

In other words, the number of deaths from the “vaccines” is far higher than the number of deaths from the actual virus (assuming there even is one).

“Probably because an actual autopsy would reveal the spike protein is a synthetic version of HIV, XMRV’s, SIV, Hepatitis C, with an unusually large collection of graphene oxide in the brains and clotting points,” wrote one commenter at Natural News about why few, if any, autopsies are being conducted.

More of the latest news about covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

WND.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.