GOT HEAT? Polish households burn TRASH for heat as Western sanctions against Russia deprive Europe of energy

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.As cheap Russian energy runs dry due to Western sanctions, the people of Poland, the latest country to make energy crisis headlines, are now resorting to burning trash for heat.

Circulating images (see Great Game India) show large plumes of black and brown smoke bellowing from homes and filling the sky with stinky smoke as Poles struggle to stay warm with winter approaching.

Under normal circumstances, Poland would not allow the burning of trash like this because of all the pollution generated. The country’s leaders have created special exemptions, in this case, because this is their idea of sticking it to Vladimir Putin.

Instead of allowing Putin to clean up Ukraine with his “special operation,” Poland and its NATO bed-buddies are destroying themselves by refusing to buy Russian energy. In the end, it will be Poland that collapses, not Russia. (Related: Germany is now burning Chinese Virus face masks for warmth.)

“To ease the biggest energy crisis in a generation, Poland has temporarily waived air quality regulations so that residents can burn coal for home heating till next April,” Great Game India reports.

“Polish houses are burning more coal and wood to counter the rising prices of electricity and natural gas, but some people are also burning trash to remain warm.”

Early autumn temperatures in Europe are still fairly mild – what happens when winter arrives?

Polish citizen Paulina Mroczkowska told Bloomberg that the lack of Russian gas caused by Western sanctions against Russia have made it next to impossible to live apart from such drastic measures as the burning of trash.

“It’s so bad this season that you can smell trash burning every day, which is completely new,” Mroczkowska, a resident of the capital city of Warsaw, said. “Rarely can you smell a regular fuel. It’s scary to think what happens when it really gets cold.”

Keep in mind that this is just the beginning of Europe’s cold season. We are barely in autumn, after all, and temperatures are still fairly high. What happens once temperatures drop to freezing or below freezing in the coming months?

Law & Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is recognized as Poland’s most powerful politician, made the suggestion last month that Poles should find whatever they can to burn for heat.

He told supporters at a rally in Nowy Targ, located in southern Poland, that “one needs to burn almost everything, except for tires and similarly harmful things.”

A decision to ban the burning of coal and garbage has also been postponed until 2024, though it was supposed to come into effect more recently. NATO’s hardline stance against Russian energy is changing all sorts of “green” policies in Europe that are now going on the backburner (no pun intended).

Seeing the writing on the wall, many Poles are desperately trying to snatch up firewood, pellets, coal, and anything else they can find that will burn and create heat this winter.

“People are scared and they are collecting anything that can be used for burning,” said Piotr Siergiej, a spokesman for an environmental network of activists called Polski Alarm Smogowy, or Polish Smog Alert in English.

There is also a trash panic, according to one local Polish mayor who said people are saving their trash for burning rather than throwing it away.

“We’re seeing a significant drop in garbage collection, especially when it comes to materials than could at least in theory be suitable for burning such as paper, cardboard and packaging,” the mayor said.

“We’ll fine those who are trying to poison us and our children.”

Europe and the entire global economy are burning to the ground. To keep up with the latest, visit Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.