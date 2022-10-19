Deep state deception: FEMA bribed father to falsify death certificate in latest covid vaccine cover-up

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.The father of a 16-year-old boy who got “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) with Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) injection and died five days later is speaking out about how the federal government is now trying to bribe him to change the cause of death on the boy’s death certificate.

If Ernest Ramirez agrees to change his son Ernesto Jr.’s cause of death from heart inflammation to “covid,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is willing to pay him tens of thousands of dollars as payment for his services in support of Operation Warp Speed.

Ramirez appeared on “The Absolute Truth” with Emerald Robinson to talk about his son and the government’s attempted manipulation of his cause of death. Ramirez explained that he did not take FEMA’s offer because it is not about money, but rather about honesty and helping others avoid what happened to his son.

The segment opened with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) head Rochelle Walensky talking about how children even younger than Ramirez’s son should get injected for Chinese Germs, all with a “duper’s delight” grin on her face.

Ramirez then appeared to talk about how his son’s health took a major turn for the worst after getting stabbed with Pfizer’s needle, presumably in order to continue attending school.

Just say no to covid drugs, America

We know from Ramirez’s account that his son’s heart became double the normal size for a child his age after getting shot with the mRNA poison. Five days later he died, and an autopsy revealed heart enlargement as the cause of death.

Ramirez wrote the following in honor of his deceased son:

“I was the father of a 16-year-old son.
A single parent.
I raised my boy since he was a baby.
He meant the world to me.
We were always together.
He was my best friend.
We got the Pfizer vaccine because I thought it would protect him.
I thought it was the right thing to do.
My government lied to me.
They said it was safe, and now …
I go home to an empty house.
He was my baby boy.
They need to stop pushing this on our children.
I lost mine.
You need to protect yours.
I love the hell out of my country, but I don’t trust my government anymore.”

Ramirez appeared at Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wisc.) “Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates” last fall to tell his story. He also held a press conference that received almost no media attention because it would have been negative publicity for Pfizer’s “blockbuster” covid drug injections.

In the comment section, someone pointed out that young Ernesto Jr. was in the least-likely category to “catch” the Fauci Flu, let alone get sick and die from it. His father, who “seems like a good man and father,” was just “too trusting of the authorities” in this case.

“Kudos for speaking up,” this person added. “I hope other parents listen!”

Another said she cried after reading the story and watching the video of Ramirez talking about his son. (Related: Covid jabs are killing unborn babies, too.)

“I have learned too much about the horrifying, needless deaths of our nation’s people!” she added. “I am currently pleading with my three children (who all got vaccinated along with their spouses) that they please, PLEASE not vaccinate my six grandchildren, but it’s already too late for two of them.”

Someone else added that it “breaks my heart knowing what our corrupt government is doing to us.”

“I pray this changes really, really soon,” he added.

The latest news about Chinese Virus shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

CircleOfMamas.com

DrEddyMD.com

