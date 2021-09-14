VACCINE REBELLION: Growing number of US states are refusing to go along with Biden’s covid vaccine fascism

About half the country is resisting Joe Biden’s latest Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandate.

The states of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming are all engaging in some form of “vaccine rebellion” against the Biden regime, while the rest are capitulating – at least for now.

Pedo Joe decided on September 9 that he is going to try to force all federal, contract and large private corporate employees to get injected with Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” jabs as a condition of employment.

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.Hunter’s dad said he is getting very ornery and impatient over the fact that tens of millions of Americans want absolutely nothing to do with Fauci Flu shots, no matter how many times he barks at them about it.

Rather than calm him down by giving him extra medication and a nap, Biden’s handlers are instead riling him up even more about the fact that Americans are refusing to obey his unconstitutional demands.

“The President [sic] has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business,” tweeted Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

“The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

The “vaccine” is, of course, not actually life-saving, but Republicans are too pathetically weak or compromised these days to say it like it is.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was a little bolder, having tweeted that the government’s role is not to “dictate to private businesses what to do.”

“Once again President [sic] Biden is demonstrating his complete disregard for individual freedoms and states’ rights,” Stitt added. “As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma.”

https://www.brighteon.com/2a528ec1-6145-4460-9800-62937b60e520

RESIST Biden’s assault on your bodily autonomy, America!

The governors of Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, and others all tweeted similar notices to China Joe that he will not get away with forcing Wuhan Flu jabs on the residents of their states who have decided they do not want them.

Unfortunately for the other half of the states, government officials have either remained silent or tweeted their support for Pedo Joe’s fascist agenda, which is already igniting mass resistance and unrest across the country.

One wonders where the “antifascists” (Antifa) are in all of this. We finally have actual fascism staring us down and these domestic terrorists are nowhere to be found in fighting against it.

The same goes for the “my body, my choice” crowd, which seems to support Biden’s efforts to medically rape America with mystery chemical needles. Try to protect unborn children from being murdered, though, and leftist females will go irate about your attempts at restricting their “freedom.”

This is the state of backwards America in 2021. Medical rape is just fine, but protecting the unborn is “tyranny.” Full-on medical fascism is completely acceptable, but being a conservative makes you “Hitler.”

America has fallen.

“If our legislature had any spine whatsoever, this whole thing could be over,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “But instead, what do they do? Run and hide and let this megalomaniac (Biden) run wild!”

“The lethal injection is an individual decision,” wrote another about the jabs. “If you feel suicidal, take it. Mandating it makes it premeditated murder and will trigger self-defense.”

“Persuasion using a club,” wrote another about Biden’s tactics. “Not exactly a democratic ideal.”

The latest news about the Biden regime’s medical fascism agenda can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

Yahoo.com

NaturalNews.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.