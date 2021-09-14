VACCINE REBELLION: Growing number of US states are refusing to go along with Biden’s covid vaccine fascism

About half the country is resisting Joe Biden’s latest Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandate.

The states of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming are all engaging in some form of “vaccine rebellion” against the Biden regime, while the rest are capitulating – at least for now.

Pedo Joe decided on September 9 that he is going to try to force all federal, contract and large private corporate employees to get injected with Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” jabs as a condition of employment.

Hunter’s dad said he is getting very ornery and impatient over the fact that tens of millions of Americans want absolutely nothing to do with Fauci Flu shots, no matter how many times he barks at them about it.

Rather than calm him down by giving him extra medication and a nap, Biden’s handlers are instead riling him up even more about the fact that Americans are refusing to obey his unconstitutional demands.

“The President [sic] has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business,” tweeted Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

“The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

The “vaccine” is, of course, not actually life-saving, but Republicans are too pathetically weak or compromised these days to say it like it is.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was a little bolder, having tweeted that the government’s role is not to “dictate to private businesses what to do.”

“Once again President [sic] Biden is demonstrating his complete disregard for individual freedoms and states’ rights,” Stitt added. “As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma.”

https://www.brighteon.com/2a528ec1-6145-4460-9800-62937b60e520

RESIST Biden’s assault on your bodily autonomy, America!

The governors of Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, and others all tweeted similar notices to China Joe that he will not get away with forcing Wuhan Flu jabs on the residents of their states who have decided they do not want them.

Unfortunately for the other half of the states, government officials have either remained silent or tweeted their support for Pedo Joe’s fascist agenda, which is already igniting mass resistance and unrest across the country.

One wonders where the “antifascists” (Antifa) are in all of this. We finally have actual fascism staring us down and these domestic terrorists are nowhere to be found in fighting against it.

The same goes for the “my body, my choice” crowd, which seems to support Biden’s efforts to medically rape America with mystery chemical needles. Try to protect unborn children from being murdered, though, and leftist females will go irate about your attempts at restricting their “freedom.”

This is the state of backwards America in 2021. Medical rape is just fine, but protecting the unborn is “tyranny.” Full-on medical fascism is completely acceptable, but being a conservative makes you “Hitler.”

America has fallen.

“If our legislature had any spine whatsoever, this whole thing could be over,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “But instead, what do they do? Run and hide and let this megalomaniac (Biden) run wild!”

“The lethal injection is an individual decision,” wrote another about the jabs. “If you feel suicidal, take it. Mandating it makes it premeditated murder and will trigger self-defense.”

“Persuasion using a club,” wrote another about Biden’s tactics. “Not exactly a democratic ideal.”

The latest news about the Biden regime’s medical fascism agenda can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

