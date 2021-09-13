70% of unvaccinated Americans would QUIT their jobs over vaccine mandates, to avoid being injured or killed by deadly jabs

A poll has found that about 70 percent of Americans who have not been vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are willing to quit their jobs if workplace vaccine mandates did not offer them religious or medical exemptions.

The survey asked unvaccinated workers whose employers have yet to impose vaccine mandates on the workplace what they were likely going to do once the mandate is in place.

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.According to the poll, 16 percent of unvaccinated workers would be successfully coerced into getting vaccinated. Thirty-five percent of the unvaccinated would ask for a medical or religious exemption. Forty-two percent would just quit their jobs on the spot. Seven percent had no opinion on the matter.

When the unvaccinated were then asked what they would do if they were unable to receive a medical or religious exemption to opt-out of the vaccine mandate, 18 percent said they would comply and get vaccinated. Seventy-two percent would quit their jobs. Seven percent had no opinion, and three percent were unsure what they would do.

The unvaccinated Americans were also asked about their current working conditions. Just 18 percent of them said they currently work for a boss who requires workers to be vaccinated. About 30 percent of workers whose employers do not currently have vaccine mandates are unvaccinated.

The survey, conducted jointly by mainstream media outlets the Washington Post and ABC News, is the latest poll to gauge the feelings of unvaccinated Americans regarding the increasing encroachment of private sector vaccine mandates.

The poll was conducted by phone between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1 among 1,066 adults in the U.S. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

The survey comes as more businesses are expected to require vaccinations following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the experimental and deadly Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)

This also comes as the United States is gearing up to provide fully vaccinated Americans with even more vaccines by giving them booster doses.

Vaccinated Americans still more worried about COVID-19

The same survey found that the summer post-vaccine delta surge has shaken America’s vaccinated population.

It asked: “How would you rate your level of risk of getting sick from the coronavirus?” When this same question was asked in June, only around 32 percent of vaccinated Americans said they have a high or moderate risk of getting COVID-19.

Now, even as the country’s vaccination rate climbs, 52 percent of vaccinated Americans believe they have a high or moderate risk of getting sick from the coronavirus.

By comparison, just 35 percent of unvaccinated Americans said they had a moderate to high risk of getting COVID-19, compared to just 22 percent back in June.

When it comes to mask and vaccine mandates in schools, businesses and indoor public spaces, a lot of those surveyed said they are very supportive of all of them. The support is most likely driven by the survey’s vaccinated respondents.

According to the survey, 52 percent said they support businesses requiring that employees who come into work be vaccinated. Forty-five percent were opposed and three percent had no opinion.

For school districts, 67 percent were in favor, 30 percent were opposed and three percent had no opinion about requiring teachers, staff and students to wear masks. Fifty-nine percent were supportive, 39 percent were against and two percent had no opinion about requiring teachers and other school staff to get vaccinated.

Finally, 54 percent were in favor, 44 percent were against and two percent had no opinion about school districts imposing cruel vaccine mandates on students if a vaccine is approved for their age.

Learn more about the push to coerce unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

BlacklistedNews.com

News.Yahoo.com

TheHill.com

Twitter.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.