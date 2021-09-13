70% of unvaccinated Americans would QUIT their jobs over vaccine mandates, to avoid being injured or killed by deadly jabs

A poll has found that about 70 percent of Americans who have not been vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are willing to quit their jobs if workplace vaccine mandates did not offer them religious or medical exemptions.

The survey asked unvaccinated workers whose employers have yet to impose vaccine mandates on the workplace what they were likely going to do once the mandate is in place.

According to the poll, 16 percent of unvaccinated workers would be successfully coerced into getting vaccinated. Thirty-five percent of the unvaccinated would ask for a medical or religious exemption. Forty-two percent would just quit their jobs on the spot. Seven percent had no opinion on the matter.

When the unvaccinated were then asked what they would do if they were unable to receive a medical or religious exemption to opt-out of the vaccine mandate, 18 percent said they would comply and get vaccinated. Seventy-two percent would quit their jobs. Seven percent had no opinion, and three percent were unsure what they would do.

The unvaccinated Americans were also asked about their current working conditions. Just 18 percent of them said they currently work for a boss who requires workers to be vaccinated. About 30 percent of workers whose employers do not currently have vaccine mandates are unvaccinated.

The survey, conducted jointly by mainstream media outlets the Washington Post and ABC News, is the latest poll to gauge the feelings of unvaccinated Americans regarding the increasing encroachment of private sector vaccine mandates.

The poll was conducted by phone between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1 among 1,066 adults in the U.S. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

The survey comes as more businesses are expected to require vaccinations following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the experimental and deadly Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)

This also comes as the United States is gearing up to provide fully vaccinated Americans with even more vaccines by giving them booster doses.

Vaccinated Americans still more worried about COVID-19

The same survey found that the summer post-vaccine delta surge has shaken America’s vaccinated population.

It asked: “How would you rate your level of risk of getting sick from the coronavirus?” When this same question was asked in June, only around 32 percent of vaccinated Americans said they have a high or moderate risk of getting COVID-19.

Now, even as the country’s vaccination rate climbs, 52 percent of vaccinated Americans believe they have a high or moderate risk of getting sick from the coronavirus.

By comparison, just 35 percent of unvaccinated Americans said they had a moderate to high risk of getting COVID-19, compared to just 22 percent back in June.

When it comes to mask and vaccine mandates in schools, businesses and indoor public spaces, a lot of those surveyed said they are very supportive of all of them. The support is most likely driven by the survey’s vaccinated respondents.

According to the survey, 52 percent said they support businesses requiring that employees who come into work be vaccinated. Forty-five percent were opposed and three percent had no opinion.

For school districts, 67 percent were in favor, 30 percent were opposed and three percent had no opinion about requiring teachers, staff and students to wear masks. Fifty-nine percent were supportive, 39 percent were against and two percent had no opinion about requiring teachers and other school staff to get vaccinated.

Finally, 54 percent were in favor, 44 percent were against and two percent had no opinion about school districts imposing cruel vaccine mandates on students if a vaccine is approved for their age.

Learn more about the push to coerce unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

BlacklistedNews.com

News.Yahoo.com

TheHill.com

Twitter.com

Related Posts