U.S. citizens are trapped in Australia, being forced to take covid jab

A report has emerged to suggest that American citizens are trapped in Australia right now with no escape amid the country’s latest round of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny.

Steve Quayle published the contents of a letter he says he received from someone who claims her friend’s daughter is currently facing “abject fascism” in Sydney with no way to leave the country to return to the United States.

This trapped individual and her husband are saying that there are no inbound or outbound flights between the U.S. and Australia anymore because the entire country has been plunged into a total lockdown.

As we have been reporting, Australia really ramped up the medical fascism in response to media reports about the so-called “Delta variant,” which is apparently extra scary.

Consequently, anyone who happens to be in Australia is up a creek without a paddle, at this point, including Americans who are being told that they must comply with all lockdown requirements.

“They are not permitted to go further than 2 miles from their home without facing expensive fines or imprisonment,” the letter explains.

Australians can’t buy, sell or earn a living without getting a beast system injection

The person who wrote the letter included a transcript of a text message she received from the mother of the trapped daughter and her husband. It explains that Australian officials are trying to force these trapped Americans to get “vaccinated” against their will.

“… my daughter is in Australia and they’re trying to force her to take the jab because she works in a hospital,” part of the message reads.

“It is so intense in Australia! The doctor McKayla works for had to close down her surgeries, so she’s been looking for another job.”

Trying to escape this tyranny has been a challenge, the message goes on to explain, because the couple currently holds a pricy $2,600 per month mortgage. It is also difficult to find other employment when even the local grocery stores are requiring the jab in order to get paid.

“They can’t leave Sydney!” the woman lamented. “No airplanes in & no airplanes out. They can’t even drive their car more than 2 miles from their home without police officers checking where they’re going and if they’re not going to a doctors office, or something essential, they get huge fines or thrown in jail!”

The woman cannot quit her job at the hospital and still receive unemployment, and she also cannot be fired and get unemployment. She is basically stuck either complying with the state’s demands or going jobless and ultimately losing her home and ability to eat.

There is also no way to go to a U.S. Embassy for protection as there are no flights in or out of the country. The couple would basically be forced to live at the embassy, which the woman says she will not do alone if her husband does not come with her.

“People that were traveling out of Australia, before everything hit the fan, haven’t been able to come back to their own country and homes for over 11 months!” the message goes on to explain.

“A few weeks ago she said she’d rather die than have to live like they’re living in Sydney with no freedoms, no travel, no conversations with people.”

For a full six months, the woman has stood her ground against the mandatory injections, but now she has reached the end of the road. There is no way out except compliance, unless she wants to give up everything.

You can read the full letter online.

The latest news coverage about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SteveQuayle.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts