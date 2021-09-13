U.S. citizens are trapped in Australia, being forced to take covid jab

A report has emerged to suggest that American citizens are trapped in Australia right now with no escape amid the country’s latest round of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny.

Steve Quayle published the contents of a letter he says he received from someone who claims her friend’s daughter is currently facing “abject fascism” in Sydney with no way to leave the country to return to the United States.

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.This trapped individual and her husband are saying that there are no inbound or outbound flights between the U.S. and Australia anymore because the entire country has been plunged into a total lockdown.

As we have been reporting, Australia really ramped up the medical fascism in response to media reports about the so-called “Delta variant,” which is apparently extra scary.

Consequently, anyone who happens to be in Australia is up a creek without a paddle, at this point, including Americans who are being told that they must comply with all lockdown requirements.

“They are not permitted to go further than 2 miles from their home without facing expensive fines or imprisonment,” the letter explains.

Australians can’t buy, sell or earn a living without getting a beast system injection

The person who wrote the letter included a transcript of a text message she received from the mother of the trapped daughter and her husband. It explains that Australian officials are trying to force these trapped Americans to get “vaccinated” against their will.

“… my daughter is in Australia and they’re trying to force her to take the jab because she works in a hospital,” part of the message reads.

“It is so intense in Australia! The doctor McKayla works for had to close down her surgeries, so she’s been looking for another job.”

Trying to escape this tyranny has been a challenge, the message goes on to explain, because the couple currently holds a pricy $2,600 per month mortgage. It is also difficult to find other employment when even the local grocery stores are requiring the jab in order to get paid.

“They can’t leave Sydney!” the woman lamented. “No airplanes in & no airplanes out. They can’t even drive their car more than 2 miles from their home without police officers checking where they’re going and if they’re not going to a doctors office, or something essential, they get huge fines or thrown in jail!”

The woman cannot quit her job at the hospital and still receive unemployment, and she also cannot be fired and get unemployment. She is basically stuck either complying with the state’s demands or going jobless and ultimately losing her home and ability to eat.

There is also no way to go to a U.S. Embassy for protection as there are no flights in or out of the country. The couple would basically be forced to live at the embassy, which the woman says she will not do alone if her husband does not come with her.

“People that were traveling out of Australia, before everything hit the fan, haven’t been able to come back to their own country and homes for over 11 months!” the message goes on to explain.

“A few weeks ago she said she’d rather die than have to live like they’re living in Sydney with no freedoms, no travel, no conversations with people.”

For a full six months, the woman has stood her ground against the mandatory injections, but now she has reached the end of the road. There is no way out except compliance, unless she wants to give up everything.

You can read the full letter online.

The latest news coverage about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

SteveQuayle.com

NaturalNews.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.