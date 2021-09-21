The vaccinated sheep are being taken for a ride — How long before they jump off the train? Never?

Here’s how it goes, dear reader.

First, they told you the vaccine was your way out of the dark, out of the lockdowns. And if enough of you took the shot, the pandemic would be over.

So you lined up and took the jab. And you took the second dose.

THEN they said to wait. You could still transmit the virus. In fact, you could still catch COVID.

On top of that, your viral load could be as high as the unvaccinated.

Boom.

So you’d still need to wear a mask. You’d still need to distance.

And voila, boosters would be necessary.

How many boosters? Unknown. Maybe one a year, or once every eight months.

If you take the boosters, would you still need to wear a mask and distance? Apparently, yes.

They keep claiming the vaccine will protect you against severe illness and hospitalization, but…the clinical trials of the three major vaccines were structured to show the shots would only prevent MILD ILLNESS. Chills and fever, or a cough. They still haven’t told you THAT.

Let’s see, what else? Do you watch football? This past weekend, as college and NFL games, swung into action, HUGE CROWDS of unmasked spectators filled the stands all over the country.

Do you really think officials vetted those people, to make sure they had vaccine passports before they entered the stadiums? Are you kidding?

So how do you like THAT? You’re acting like a good little sheep, you took your shots, but millions of people were attending football games, shouting and screaming, sitting cheek to jowl, with no masks on.

Droves of immigrants are streaming across the southern border of the US, and most of them aren’t are getting vaccinated. They’re being relocated to cities and towns from San Diego to Bangor.

And don’t forget, the number of reports of injuries and deaths from the vaccine is staggering. The experts admit they have no idea about the vaccine’s long-term effects.

Officials in some parts of the country are laying on new lockdowns. There’s no way to predict when such imprisonments might pop up in your area.

You thought that by taking the vaccine, you’d earn the special privilege. You’d wear your badge with pride. But no.

You thought being vaccinated meant you wouldn’t catch the disease. But no.

You scoffed at the idea that the whole pandemic was a hoax, and you were sure there was no evidence that contradicted what the experts were telling you.

You chose not to look into the fact that no one has actually proved the virus exists, or that the test is meaningful, or that the case and death numbers are real. You assumed taking the vaccine would solve all your problems for you.

You were wrong.

You’ve chosen to ignore the destruction of freedom by vaccine mandate, by lockdown, by devastating financial ruin for millions of people. You’ve kept your mouth shut. You’ve settled for protection by obeying the rules and taking the shot in the arm.

A curtain of lies has been raised all over the world. The fraud is awesome. The fear is mindless.

You sided with the wrong people. They are promoting an absurd religion of ceremony and ritual. “First you do this, to protect yourself. Then you do that. Then, the third step is this. Then you’ll be blessed. But actually, there are more steps, and if you take them, you may or may not be protected…”

These priests keep telling you they’re changing their minds about what is necessary because new data are emerging—and you believe them. You believe they and you are following science. It still hasn’t dawned on you that all this is about CONTROL.

You’re on the Tyranny Train, and with each mile, the enveloping power of our so-called leaders tightens around you. You don’t want to know what the Great Reset or the New Normal means. You think somehow everything will stay the same, even though the evidence in front of your eyes is presenting you with real-life denials of what you think at every turn.

How did you get to be the way you are?

There are MANY answers to that question. Here is one:

Creating ADHD is the goal of education.

